“SHE DID IT AGAIN”: Fans go berserk as BIBI goes viral for kissing a fan mid-performance

Kim Hyung-seo, better known by her stage name BIBI, kissed a fan mid-performance during a Respect Festival 2023 concert in Seoul on September 3, 2023. While netizens went berserk, this is not the first time that the Korean singer-songwriter has done this while performing.

Previously, at the 2023 WATERBOMB festival in Seoul on June 25, the Korean singer sent fans into a tizzy as she got off stage to kiss a fan.

Even during the Head In The Cloud (HITC) Festival stage that was held in 2021 at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, BIBI stole the show when she got off stage to kiss a fan during her performance of The Weekend.

Fans can't stop swooning over BIBI's kiss, say they "want that too"

During her set for Respect Festival 2023, the Korean singer, who was dressed in a cropped white tee paired with a red sweatshirt of a similar length, headed down from the stage in the middle of her performance to kiss a fan.

This left others gushing as many took to social media to wish they had been kissed too.

In brief, about Kim Hyung-seo

The talented Korean singer-songwriter embarked on her musical journey at the age of 13 by writing poems. She was discovered by Yoon Mi-rae through SoundCloud in 2019, following which she signed Feel Ghood Music. She also finished second in The Fan, an SBS competition.

Ever since she debuted in 2019 with her single BINU, BIBI has made music that has been well-accepted by listeners globally. Her first studio album, Lowlife Princess: Noir, was released in 2022. She is also credited with recording Never Gonna Come Down, alongside GOT7's Mark Tuan, for Marvel's Shang Chi: The Album.

Currently, she is busy promoting her two latest releases, Han River Park and Hongdae R&B, released on August 31, 2023.