GOT7's Mark was among the many K-pop idols who made an appearance during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week scheduled to take place between February 27 and March 7. The idol was invited by the French high-end fashion brand, Yves Saint Laurent, and was present to watch the brand's Autumn/Winter collection for 2023-24 on February 28.

Fans couldn't get over how stunning the idol looked in his YSL outfit. Draped in a low V-neck peach top with an oversized black trench coat and pants, the idol rocked the red carpet effortlessly. Fans believe that GOT7's Mark stole the show with his outfit, which was enhanced by his unmatched visuals, and they have since been showering the idol with their love and support.

Given that it's quite a monumental experience to be invited to a Paris Fashion Week show, fans are quite proud of the idol's latest achievement.

Fans go crazy over GOT7's Mark and his jaw-dropping visuals at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week

Right from the announcement of GOT7's Mark's appearance at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, fans had been counting the days to the same and had high expectations from the idol given his active experimentation with fashion. As was expected, Mark served fans with an iconic and memorable red carpet look.

Additionally, as a classic for fashion events, Mark was also seen interacting with many celebrities and idols, which fans were very excited about. During the runway, the idol was seated beside Lila Moss and Weki Meki's Kim Do-yeon and was seen interacting with Kenneth Goh, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

However, fans were also curious about all the celebrities he could've interacted with during the after-party since quite an intriguing number of guests like Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Rose, actress Mun Ka-young, and Heart Evangelista, among others, were present on the same night. Soon after the event, GOT7's Mark popped up in many magazines like Elle Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue as the publications discussed his memorable presence that night.

Apart from the interactions with fellow celebrities, fans also discovered wholesome exchanges between the idol and his fans. Mark Tuan made sure to greet fans who had gathered to see him make his entrance at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week and also took the time to click pictures, film videos, and sign autographs for them.

Given his unmatched visuals and charm, fans couldn't help but swoon over the idol.

Fans also took note of how this is Mark's second consecutive year of attending Paris Fashion Week as a representative of Yves Saint Laurent. Last year, too, Mark rocked the red carpet in a shiny black suit, and fans were more than happy to see him return.

Given that it's an accomplishment to be consecutively invited by a renowned fashion brand like Yves Saint Laurent, the pride that fans expressed was justified.

As more and more K-pop idols are being recognized by luxury fashion brands for their impressive influence in the industry, fans rejoiced for the same since the artists are finally getting the global recognition and exposure they deserve.

