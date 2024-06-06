Disney+ Crash episode 7 & 8 recap: Was Chae-man's mysterious connection with Lieutenant Yeon-ho's past revealed?

The Disney+ K-drama Crash starring Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, and Moon Hee, aired episodes 7 and 8 on June 3 and 4, 2024, respectively. Episode 7 opens with Jae-young driving down the highway as he gets teased by another motorist. As Jae-young becomes careless, she eventually crashes his car, and a mysterious man in a black hooded outfit, tosses a lighter at his car, causing it to explode.

At the funeral, Jae-young's father converses with Jung-wook (his cousin) and his father, Myung-hak—the new police commissioner. Lieutenant Cha Yeon-ho (Lee Min-ki) visits Lee Hyun-soo's father in the Columbarium where she is buried. While departing, Yeon-ho witnesses the transfer of Jae-young's remains to the columbarium.

In Crash, the Traffic Crime Investigation Unit (TCI) gets roped in on a new case where a carrier truck carrying five cars has rolled over, causing the death of a citizen. As Lieutenant So-hee (Kwak Sun-young) investigates the situation with Yeon-ho and her other teammates, they learn that someone messed with the carrier truck's brakes and loosened the safety buckles, causing the truck to derail and cause an accident.

Meanwhile, TCI Captain Jeong Chae-man's mysterious history revolving around Lieutenant Yeon-ho, Jae-young, Jung-wook, and Kyung-soo is not revealed by the end of episode 8 in Crash. However, it was established that he has a deeper link to their case and might have an ulterior motive, which has heightened the anticipation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the show Crash.

Crash episodes 7 and 8 wrap up the serial truck sabotage case and unravel a story about corporate manipulation

Yeon-ho and So-hee visit Nam Jae-hoon, the carrier truck driver, at the hospital. Nam Jae-hoon discloses that superiors told him to overload the truck, but the same superiority has now abandoned him. As Pyo Myung-hak celebrates his promotion to Commissioner General at his office, Jeong Chae-man (Heo Sung-tae) isn't too pleased with Pyo Myung-hak's promotion.

Nam Jae-hoon, the wounded carrier truck driver, informs So-hee and Yeon-ho at the hospital that during a rest stop, a man entered one of his truck's vehicles and started fiddling with it, which led to an altercation between the two of them. As the TCI (consisting of So-hee, Yeon-ho, Chae-man, Woo Dong-gi, and Eo Hyeon-gyeong) investigates further they find out that Cho Ikh-wan, a cook, was the one that got into an altercation with Nam Jae-hoon.

In Crash Episode 7, Nam Jae-hoon tells So-hee and Yeon-ho about the rest stop where all truck drivers stop to rest for a few hours before resuming their long journeys. The two TCI investigators drive to the rest stops where the truck drivers take breaks and discover that the locker room has no keys.

Meanwhile, a sumptuous dinner is being held by the father of Myung-hak, Tae-ju, and Jae-young to commemorate Myung-hak's recent appointment as police commissioner. The other two talk about Jae-young's car accident and conclude that it was a murder, suspecting Lieutenant Yeon-ho and TCI Captain Chae-man of being involved with it. Myung-hak decides to turn the case over to Chae-man.

As the TCI unit investigates aggressively, they find their perpetrator Kyung-soo, and suspect him of fiddling with the carrier trucks. As they look for Kyung-soo at the rest stop, Yeon-ho comes across him in the parking lot and is surprised to see Kyung-soo terrified of him. Kyung-soo screams at Lieutenant Yeon-ho that he will not die like Jae-young and runs away to his truck and drives off.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant So-hee arrives with her car and asks Yeon-ho to join her in chasing Kyung-soo. As several police cars chase Kyung-soo, he realizes that his truck brakes aren't working. Meanwhile, So-hee's teammate calls her and asks her to get away from Kyung-soo's carrier truck as the ropes are about to come off. Her teammate reveals that they saw a mysterious perpetrator cut the safety buckles of the truck and the cars are about to roll off the truck and cause a huge road accident. So-hee somehow manages to swerve from the accident and the police manage to get Kyung-soo to the hospital on time.

In episode 8 of Crash, Kyung-soo is questioned by the TCI team at the hospital. He claims to not know anything about the carrier truck sabotage and murder. He remains silent, believing Yeon-ho was attempting to murder him. Yeon-ho confronts Kyung-soo alone and discovers that the blackmail letter was received by all parties involved in the case 10 years ago.

Later, in Crash Episode 8 Yeon-ho questions Dong-gi about the driver who gave them the tip regarding Kyung-soo, Seo Dong-woo. The TCI unit realizes that chasing the accused based on a cap would only prolong the case and will not help them find the culprit in time. Meanwhile, Commissioner Myung-hak is perusing a guest list when he comes across Lee Jung-sub's name.

The TCI unit discovers two additional victims of comparable crimes and establishes a connection with CY Logistics, a business that subsequently changed its name to Svaha. Captain Chae-man concludes that this is CEO Kang Chan-seok (father of late Jae-young) running a scam by illegally purchasing and selling car license plates.

As this is going on, So-hee tells her teammates that she suspects a connection between Kyung-soo and Yeon-ho and that Yeon-ho is hiding something from them. The only person who communicates with the detectives honestly is the injured truck driver Nam Jae-hoon. He tells Yeon-ho and So-hee about another driver who was involved in a similar accident after all the drivers were forced to sign an unjust contract.

Meanwhile, Kyung-soo blackmails Jung-wook (Myung-hak's son) for 300 million won (USD 2,19,010) and that he will reveal everything to Yeon-ho about the accident that happened 10 years ago.

In Crash Episode 8, TCI Captain Chae-man comes across footage of Jae-young's car accident where he sees a black hooded mysterious man limping toward Jae-young's car and setting it on fire. In the same scene, a pair of crutches is visible behind Chae-man which further adds mystery to the plot. However, Chae-man's connection to Yeon-ho's past is yet to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

In Crash Episode 8, the truck drivers' cases are neatly concluded, revealing the dark sides of corporate deceit and structural problems that ruin the lives of regular truck drivers such as Nam Jae-hoon. A random serial attack gives rise to a more sinister development in an intriguing case development. They apprehend the real culprit, Dong-woo, in the end who was seeking revenge out of his selfishness.

The Disney+ K-drama Crash airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 (KST). Episode 9 will be aired on June 10, 2024, followed by episode 10 on June 11.