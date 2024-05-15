On Wednesday, May 15, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival released the posters of the show and movies to be screened at the event. Among the list of scheduled screenings, several upcoming K-dramas and Korean movies were also announced.

Some of these shows and movies include Pretty Crazy, starring AhnBoHyun and Girls Generation's YoonA, Kim Go-Eun, and Steve Noh's Love in the Big City, etc. Given that the shows and movies that are selected to be previewed at the Cannes Film Festival are considered to be rare and honorable achievements, the news makes the upcoming releases all the more exciting and intriguing.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is the 77th edition of the annual ceremony and is scheduled to take place between May 14 and May 25. The attendees of this year's event gather celebrities from all over the event including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, and more.

From Love In The Big City to Pretty Crazy: All revealed K-drama and Korean movie posters at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event that previews several upcoming films and shows from all genres. It was formerly known as the International Film Festival until 2003, and it currently stands as one of the big three film festivals of the world alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy and the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

The festival, which is regularly held in Cannes, France, invites several celebrities from the film walk of life including directors, actors, producers, etc. Given that it allows the space to let an invited list of people watch unreleased films and shows, the screenings are considered to be both rare and of high honor.

As of yet, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has revealed only a few posters from the event, speculating that they would be screened between the event schedule May 14 to May 25. Here's a list of the revealed Korean film and K-drama posters:

Love In the Big City (Starring Kim Go-eun and Steve Noh)

Mist (Starring Kwon Yuri)

Harbin (Starring Hyun-bin, Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been)

Pretty Crazy (Starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Girls Generatio's YoonA)

On the other hand, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, alongside several other genres of films and shows, holds a handful of Korean films and K-dramas that are expected to be either featured, screened, or running for an award.

Here's a list of the same:

I, The Executioner

Amazon Bullseye

Walking In The Movies

Choir Of God

Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning

Homeward Bound

Land Of Happiness

Night Fever

The Old Woman With The Knife

Pavane: For A Dead Princess

Pilot

Pororo Underwater Adventure

The Shrine

White Blast

Forest of Echoes

Regardless, more Korea-based shows and films might be revealed along the 2024 Cannes Film Festival's screening and schedules. However, fans have been excited to hear about the reviews on the listed shows given that they belong to a wide variety of genres.