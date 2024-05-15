From The Drunken Romance to Good Boy: 25 K-dramas reported to release in 2024

On May 14, 2024, reports of a list of 25 K-drama releases scheduled for the year surfaced online. According to an X post by @kdramahandle, the list of upcoming series features some renowned names such as Kim Se-jeong (Business Proposal), Ryeoun (Twinkling Watermelon), Le Je-hoon (Chief Detective 1958), Na In-woo (Marry My Husband), and more.

South Korean actress Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae's upcoming K-drama is set to grace TV screens on August 26, 2024. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum's drama, Good Boy, Park Shin-hye's A Judge From Hell, Park Hyung-sik's Treasure Island, and more are also in the lineup.

South Korean broadcast networks such as tvN, SBS, JTBC, ENA, and MBC have reportedly released their timetable via Samhwa Network for the forthcoming dramas.

Expand Tweet

From Park Hyung-sik's Treasure Island to Kim Tae-ri's JyeonNyeon: K-dramas scheduled to release in 2024-2025

Here is the list and dates of upcoming dramas that will air on tvN, SBS, MBC, JTBC, and more:

1) Upcoming Monday-Tuesday releases:

tvN's Because I Want No Loss, starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, and Lee Sang-yi, is slated to release on August 26, 2024. The show will take the Monday-Tuesday slot, but the timings are yet to be announced. On October 7, Parole Examiner Lee Han Shin, featuring Goo-soo from Love 911 and Kwon Yuri, will air on tvN.

Furthermore, Wongyeong is likely to premiere on December 2, 2024. The show stars Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Sung-min, and Cha Joo-young from The Glory. All these are set to be released in the Monday-Tuesday slot on tvN.

ENA network will release its upcoming drama Your Honor, starring Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min, Yoon Chan-young, and Jung Eun-chae on June 26. Another drama from the South Korean network to join the screen is To My Haeri, starring Shin Hae-sun and Lee Jin-uk, which will be released on July 29.

Following this, ENA will release The Drunken Romance on September 9, starring Kim Se-jeong Lee (Business Proposal) and Jong-won and on October 21, The Starry Night, which stars Go Hyun-jung, Ryeoun (Twinkling Watermelon), and Song Sae-byul, will be released.

Expand Tweet

2) Upcoming Friday-Saturday releases:

SBS will reportedly release Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young starring K-drama, A Judge From Hell in October during its Friday to Saturday slots. On November 8, 2024, The Fiery Priest starring Kim Nam-gil, Lee Honey, Kim Sung-kyun, and South Korean soloist BIBI will be aired on the same channel.

On December 20, 2024, Between Greetings, starring Han Ji-min and Lee Jun-hyuk is scheduled to air, followed by Park Hyung-sik's upcoming drama, Treasure Island, on February 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, the MBC network will release its upcoming K-drama Such A Close Traitor, starring Han Suk-kyu (Dr Romantic), Chae Won-bin, and Han Ye-ri under the same Friday-Saturday slots. On November 8, another MBC K-drama, The Number You Have Dialed, starring Yoo Yeon-seok (The Interest of Love and Hospital Playlist) and Chae Soo-bin, will be aired.

Additionally, on February 14, 2025, the upcoming K-drama Undercover High School, starring Seo Kang-joon will be premiered. MBC will then release Na In-woo's much-anticipated drama, Motel California, on March 1, 2025.

The upcoming drama, Check In Hanyang, starring Bae In-hyuk (Under The Queen's Umbrella), Kim Ji-eun, Jung Gun-woo, and Jaechan is set to join the Channel A broadcast on June 12, 2024.

Expand Tweet

3) Upcoming Saturday-Sunday releases:

For the Saturday and Sunday schedule, the upcoming tvN K-dramas, The Auditors will air its first episode on July 6, 2024, which stars Shin Ha-kyun and Kwak Dong-yeon (Queen of Tears). Following this, on August 31, Jung Jae-in (Snowdrop) and Jung So-min (Alchemy of Souls)-starrer Golden Boy will be premiered.

On October 26, tvN's Jeong Nyeon, starring Kim Tae-ri (Revenant), Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran, and Moon So-ri is scheduled for its Saturday-Sunday release. Following this, on July 12, 2024, Love On A Single Log Bridge is set to hit the screens, with Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi at the helm.

JTBC will release The Story Of Lady Ok on its network/channel, starring Lim Ji-yeon and Choo Young-woo on August 10, 2024. Another series, Quiet Sales, starring Kim So-yeon, Kim Sung-ryung, and Lee Se-hee is scheduled for an October 5 release.

Furthermore, South Korean superstar Lee Je-hoon's much-awaited The Art Of Negotiation will be released on November 1, 2024, followed by Good Boy, starring actor-and-singer Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun (My Lovely Liar), and Oh Jung-se (Revenant) on November 16.

Expand Tweet

A timeline of the upcoming K-drama releases

2024 roster:

June 12 — Check In Hanyang

Check In Hanyang July 12 — Love On A Single Log Bridge

Love On A Single Log Bridge June 26 — Your Honor

Your Honor July 6 — The Auditors

The Auditors July 29 — To My Haeri

To My Haeri August 10 — The Story Of Lady Ok

The Story Of Lady Ok August 26 — Because I Want No Loss

Because I Want No Loss August 31 — Golden Boy

Golden Boy September 9 — The Drunken Romance

The Drunken Romance October 5 — Quiet Sales

Quiet Sales October 7 — Parole Examiner Lee Han Shin

Parole Examiner Lee Han Shin October 21 — The Starry Night

The Starry Night October 26 — Jeong Nyeon

Jeong Nyeon October — A Judge From Hell (TBD)

A Judge From Hell (TBD) October — Such A Close Traitor (TBD)

Such A Close Traitor (TBD) November 1 — The Art Of Negotiation

The Art Of Negotiation November 8 — The Number You Have Dialed

The Number You Have Dialed November 8 — The Fiery Priest

The Fiery Priest November 16 — Good Boy

Good Boy December 2 — Wongyeong

Wongyeong December 20 — Between Greetings

2025 roster:

February 14, 2025 — Undercover High School

Undercover High School February 24, 2025 — Treasure Island

Treasure Island March 1, 2025 — Motel California

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming releases as stars like Park Bo-gum, Shin Min-a, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Se-jeong, and more will be seen making a comeback.