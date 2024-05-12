Kim Ji-won drives huge cheers from fans at Incheon airport, makes an all-time high record as 20K viewers watch live broadcast in real-time

On May 12, 2024, South Korean actress Kim Ji-won arrived at the Incheon airport to depart for Singapore. Before departing to Singapore for her following engagements, the actress was shocked to encounter a sea of admirers at the airport. As she was being besieged by admirers at the airport, snapping photographs of her and giving her presents, the internet was shocked to see that she was being treated like an idol.

Furthermore, South Korean media outlet Dispatch filmed the entire segment of Kim Ji-won's arrival at the Incheon airport LIVE, which over 20,000 viewers saw in real-time. She reportedly left to attend the BVLGARI (Bulgari) event as the House Ambassador.

Following her success in Queen of Tears, starring alongside South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, the actress has experienced a surge in popularity and recognition.

Kim Ji-won arrives at Incheon and Singapore airports to a throng of admirers

The tvN drama Queen of Tears, which was also released on the streaming platform Netflix, aired its final episode on April 28, 2024. The popular drama starred Kim Soo-hyun as the husband of Kim Ji-won's character Hong Hae-in, the chaebol heiress of the Queens Group.

Her character earned her massive love and support worldwide and ranked her at the top of the TV-OTT Drama Actors Popularity Rankings list on FUNDex. Furthermore, several fans highlighted how the actress was wearing a CELINE navy blue cap while exiting the Singapore airport, referencing the scene from Queen of Tears where she wore the same cap to go to the hospital for her regular checkup.

Meanwhile, fans swarmed even at the Singapore airport upon her arrival. Huge barricades were placed at the arrival junction for the safety of the Queen of Tears actress. Amidst a sea of screaming and lauding fans, several bodyguards and her managers escorted her outside the airport. However, she still tried to wave at her fans and expressed her gratitude to them for coming.

In Queen Of Tears, Kim Ji-won's depiction of Hong Hae-in, an icy chaebol heiress who has just three months to live due to a life-altering illness. In the show, her character experiences difficulties in her marriage to Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) since they hardly ever communicate and are consistently aloof from one another.

Nevertheless, when Baek Hyun-woo learns about Hong Hae-in's illness, he unintentionally ends up rekindling their romance. Baek Hyun-woo originally wanted to get divorced from his wife and was glad to learn about her brain tumor. However, things change as the two start dealing with life being in close proximity to each other, especially when the antagonist, Yoon Eun-sung, arrives.

The actress won plaudits from viewers all over the world for her outstanding acting abilities in both roles, which included the feisty and frosty CEO of Queens Department and the helpless and terrified Hong Hae-in whenever her illness would flare up and leave her stranded in strange places.

As the drama developed, it left fans with moist eyes after every episode. Additionally, viewers couldn't get enough of her and Kim Soo-hyun's onscreen chemistry and love portrayed in the gripping story.

The drama rose to sky-high popularity since it first premiered on March 9, 2024, and witnessed a nationwide viewership rating of 5.85%, an all-time record-breaking high in the Korean drama industry. The show concluded the chapter on a customary note with its finale on April 28, garnering an unparalleled personal best average countrywide viewership rating of 24.850%.

Furthermore, it surpassed the most-loved K-drama Crash Landing on You, which stars the popular Korean celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. According to data from Nielsen Korea, the ending of Kim Ji-won's drama surpassed Crash Landing on You, which scored 21.68% for its last episode.

In other news, Kim Ji-won is set to hold her first-ever fan meet, "BE MY ONE," on June 22 at Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea.