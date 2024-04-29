Queen of Tears ending explained: Did Hyun-woo and Hae-in have their happily ever after?

On April 28, 2024, Netflix dropped the final episode of Queen of Tears worldwide, concluding the drama on an optimistic note and providing a happy ending to protagonists Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in. The couple survived the hurdles and lived happily ever after, delighting K-drama fans with the closure.

Queen of Tears is a romantic and comedy 2024 series helmed by directors including Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo and penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun.

Featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

The drama Queen of Tears delves into the love story of Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, who rekindle their faded love after fighting the challenges head-on. While Hyun-woo wants to divorce Hae-in after three years of their marriage, the latter suffers from a rare disease that gives her only three months to live. Despite challenging circumstances, the couple eventually finds their way back to each other.

Queen of Tears features Kim Soo-hyun (playing Baek Hyun-woo), Kim Ji-won (playing Hong Hae-in), Park Sung-hoon (playing Yoon Eun-sung), Kwak Dong-yeon (playing Hong Soo-cheol), and Lee Joo-bin (playing Cheon Da-hye).

Queen of Tears' Hyun-woo and Hae-in have a baby girl and live happily till the latter dies in 2074

Episode 16 of Queen of Tears began with Eun-seong hitting Hyun-woo with his car and abducting Hae-in simultaneously. An ambulance and police arrived later at the scene, found someone else in Eun-seong's car, and immediately took Hyun-woo to the hospital, where he reminisced about the time he proposed to Hae-in at the aquarium. Meanwhile, Hyun-woo's parents visited the hospital.

Hae-in woke up from her sleep and went to Eun-seong for a confrontation. Realizing that some time was amiss, she submitted to him and apologized for meeting Hyun-woo. She agreed to leave South Korea with him on a helicopter in the evening.

In the meantime, injured Hyun-woo left the hospital and hatched a plan with his friend Yang-gi to protect Hae-in from Eun-seong. He asked Grace to convey the misinformation to Seul-hee that Eun-seong would fail to take over the Queens Group and thus found out that he had converted the slush fund into dollars.

The duo left for the house where Hae-in was captured and had an emotional talk due to the deteriorating health of the male lead. After Hyun-woo arrived at his destination, the housekeeper gave him the secret key to access the backdoor.

Meanwhile, Seul-hee arrived at Eun-seong's place, where the duo talked about the past and how the former caused accidents, which led to the death of Hae-in's older brother, Su-wan. Shockingly, Hae-in overheard their conversation, and Seul-hee sensed that someone was listening to her.

As she approached Hae-in's location, the electricity went off and Hyun-woo arrived. He took the female lead outside and asked her to go with Yang-gi, to which Hae-in declined and insisted they should escape the place together. Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene, and Eun-seong saw the couple running away and went behind them with his gun in Queen of Tears.

Soon, the trio gathered at the scene where Eun-seong ordered Hae-in to come to him and she declined. After her refusal, he shot in Hae-in's direction and Hyun-woo took the bullet to protect her. Simultaneously, Eun-seong met his demise after police opened fire at him.

Meanwhile, Queen of Tears' Seon-hwa and Beom-jun were looking at childhood photos of Hae-in when they realized that Hyun-woo was the one who saved their daughter in the past during a beach accident.

Seul-hee finally located the slush fund and made preparations to shift it to her desired place. While she was doing her work, the police informed her about Eun-seong's demise. She cremated her son's body and started making plans to become the chairman of the Queens Group.

Then, Hyun-woo was hospitalized, where his and Hae-in's parents arrived, and she finally broke down. Meanwhile, Seon-hwa discussed Hyun-woo and Hae-in's destiny since childhood when Hyun-woo saved her daughter with Beong-ae. Subsequently, Hae-in continued talking about different things to Hyun-woo while he was unconscious, imploring him to wake up. Soon after, he regained consciousness, which delighted the entire family in Queen of Tears.

Meanwhile, Beom-seok, Beom-ja, and Beom-jun finally attended their father Man-dae's grave and pledged to get back their property with the help of Hyun-woo. At the same time, Cheon Da-hye convinced Grace to reveal the deeds they did with Seul-hee and get their punishment.

Subsequently, Hyun-woo provided strong evidence at the court hearing, proving that Seul-hee drugged Man-dae and killed him, her fraud crimes, and how she acquired the power to the Queens Group wrongfully and won the case. Da-hye, Grace, and Hong Hae-in also witnessed Seul-hee's crime in court.

She was arrested immediately on the pretext that she had a history of fleeing in Queen of Tears after committing the crime and thrown in prison.

Hae-in's family finally got their Queens Group back and everyone started anew with their lives. While Soo-cheol spent time with his son Geon-U, Young-song finally expressed his desire to start a new relationship with Beom-ja. Meanwhile, Mi-sun's parents informed her that her husband had no affair in the USA and that she should unblock him. They handed her a ticket to the United States to which she got emotional.

Subsequently, Hae-in remembered the times when she lost her unborn baby due to miscarriage and the difficult times she faced with Hyun-woo. Following her realization, she talked it out with him, to which the duo accepted their fears and insecurities. They decided to give their relationship another chance, and Hae-in accepted Hyun-woo's proposal after some bickering in Queen of Tears.

Meanwhile, Soo-cheol and Geon-u welcomed Da-hye, who was released from prison after serving her punishment. They had a warm family reunion, and Grace also came out of prison at that time. As Grace was walking, Soo-cheol asked her to return home as Seon-hwa invited her for dinner. She happily left for home with Soo-cheol, Geon-u and Da-hye.

Beom-ja and Yeong-song also took a step forward in their relationship as the latter finally kissed her on the cheeks. Meanwhile, Beom-jun, Seon-hwa, Du-gwan, and Bong-ae made memories together as they spent more time with each other.

Subsequently, Hyun-woo and Hae-in had a girl child with whom they visited Germany, their comfort place.

The series concluded as an old Hyun-woo finally visited Hae-in's grave, established in Germany in 2074. He carried flowers and placed them on Hae-in's grave and cleared the dust. On the grave, the demise date, April 7, 2074, was engraved, hinting that the two spent most of their lives together before Hae-in passed away.

Meanwhile, the scene shifted to the younger Hyun-woo watching Hae-in in a flower field, where the duo stared at each other with a loving gaze, indicating that they never left each other's side and spent a life filled with happy memories. The scene also hinted that after Hae-in died, Hyun-woo followed her to heaven so that she wouldn't be alone and scared.

The 16-episode drama Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix and TVING.