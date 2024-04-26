Queen of Tears confirms special OST album pre-release date featuring Kim Soo-hyun, SEVENTEEN, 10CM, & more: All you need to know

Queen of Tears featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won have been confirmed to release a special OST album. On April 26, multiple Korean media agencies reported that the pre-sale of the OST album began on April 26, two days before the release of the last episode of the show.

The Queen of Tears OST album features popular K-pop groups and solo vocalists like SEVENTEEN’s sub unit BSS, HEIZE, 10CM, and Kim Soo-hyun himself. As per Single List Korea, the album includes 12 vocal songs and background music on two CDs.

By the storyline of the drama, the designers created the OST in a wedding album style, depicting the characters Kim Soo-hyun's character Baek Hyun-woo and Kim Ji-won’s Hong Hae-in dressed in wedding costumes. The package also includes a booklet of 80 pages, which is expected to display some of the memorable moments shared between the main characters of the drama.

Other items like an accordion-style lyric book, a magnetic box with nine types of photo cards, a random transparent photo card out of twelve cards from the playlist, one type of photo film, a memo pad, and glow-in-the-dark stickers have also been included.

More about Queen of Tears OST album featuring Kim Soo-hyun, SEVENTEEN, 10CM, and others

The album includes 12 songs:

The Reasons for My Smiles — SEVENTEEN's BSS

Tell Me It's Not a Dream — 10CM

Hold Me Back — HEIZE

Love You With All My Heart — Crush

Fallin' — Isaac Hong

Can't Get Over You — Paul Kim

From Bottom of My Heart — Kim Na-young

Last Chance — So Soo-bin

Promise — Choi Yu Ree

Heart Flutter — dori

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Tae-rae is also gearing up for the release of his song More Than Enough as a part of the album, on April 27, 2024. Kim Soo-hyun has created much anticipation among fans with his participation in the album. He will lend his vocals for a soundtrack which will mark his first song in ten years.

Previously, a representative from Queen of Tears confirmed this news with an official statement saying,

“Kim Soo-hyun recently participated in the OST recording. The production team and Kim Soo-hyun prepared it carefully to repay the viewers who have shown a lot of love. Please watch the broadcast to find out which song will appear in which scene.”

The OST album will also include the song sung by the Dream High actor.

More about Queen of Tears

The tvN and Netflix drama Queen of Tears is garnering attention from netizens and viewers for its captivating storyline and the acting skills of the cast members. The drama follows the love story of a married couple Baek Hyun-woo played by Kim Soo-hyun and Hong Hae-in played by Kim Ji-won, coming from completely different backgrounds as they face a crisis.

Baek Hyun-Woo works with the conglomerate Queens Group as the legal director. He is known to be the pride of his hometown of Yongdu-ri as their most accomplished person.

On the other hand, Hong Hae-In, the third-generation chaebol heir of the family that owns and runs Queens Group, serves as the CEO of Queens Department Store and is known for her cold-hearted personality.

Queen of Tears penned by Park Ji-eun, and co-directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, airs every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean channel tvN at 9:20 pm KST and is also available on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the OST album is available for pre-sale on e-commerce websites like Ktown4u, Yes24, Aladin, and more.