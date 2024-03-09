"This is a piece of art": Fans react to ZEROBASEONE's music drama video for their debut album B-Side track Our Season

ZEROBASEONE dropped the music drama Our Season with a special message behind the members' chemistry with each other on March 9.

The music drama follows the story of the group's nine members including Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Park Gunwook, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, and Han Yujin. It depicts a fictional parallel universe where the members pursue different professions, they live different lives throughout the four seasons. However, their fates are entangled as they reunite with each other through a surprising event.

The Chinese member of the group Zhang Hao was in charge of writing the script for the music video. Discussing the music drama's concept he said,

“The nine members got together, and I think it's our destiny. so, in any season, or having other dreams, we're meant to be together. That’s the meaning of the song and I think it can deliver our friendship forever”.

Expand Tweet

Fans have expressed their hearts watching the soul-stirring song music video of Our Season and appreciated the members' contribution to the preparation. Many fans were left emotional while others called it a masterpiece. A user on X, referring to the ZEROBASEONE members’ acting skills following the concept said, “This is a piece of art”.

Expand Tweet

“This was truly beautiful”: ZEROBASEONE's music drama video for their debut album B-Side track Our Season makes fans emotional

Expand Tweet

On March 8, the WAKE ONE boy group released the music drama video Our Season as a part of a ZBTV episode sending fans into a frenzy. ZBTV is ZEROBASEONE’s variety show and through this program, they formed a film & drama department to showcase their talents in different areas.

Previously, the group conducted a poll between two of their songs Take My Hand and Our Season for filming a music video cum short film on the official Instagram page of ZBTV. Our Season, one of the B-Side tracks from their debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE, released in July 2023, won the poll.

Kim Jiwoong took on the role of a sound staff member at a filming site while Zhang Hao played the role of a Music Teacher in High School. Han Yujin and Sung Hanbin played college roommates from different departments. Seok Matthew, Kim Gyuvin, and Kim Taerae played the characters of a high school band. Lastly, Ricky and Park Gunwook played the role of basketball players.

Fans got sentimental watching the music drama given its heartwarming concept where all nine members are together in a parallel universe. Fans complimented Zhang Hao for writing the video script and appreciated other members' performing skills.

Here's how they reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ZEROBASEONE’s music drama video for the B-Side song Our Season is now available on the group's official YouTube channel.