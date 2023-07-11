On Tuesday, July 11, roughly 24 hours after the much-awaited debut of ZEROBASEONE, its first mini album has already broken impressive records in the category of K-pop debut albums.

As the resultant group of Boys Planet, the group has already been quite the talk of the town and hence, its album, Youth In The Shade, has been one of the most-looked-forward-to comebacks of 2023. So far, it is fulfilling its expectations that it had set quite high expectations even before its release.

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster "YOUTH IN THE SHADE" by @ZB1_official breaks the record for the highest 1st day/week of sales by a Idol Group debut album on Hanteo history (973,522 copies).

With the official rollout of the album, the nine-piece rookie K-pop boy group didn't seem to let its fans down. The album that holds In Bloom as its title track stands as the one with the highest first-day and first-week sales from the list of debut albums, with a huge and remarkable difference from its successors.

NORI☆ jebewon d-day!🙄 @jiwoongiez zb1 not only just broke the 26 year old record for most preorders for a debut group, they also broke the record for most 1st day sales for a debut group! that's legendary rookies in the making

Fans celebrate the impressive and record-breaking debut of ZEROBASEONE with their mini album, Youth In The Shade

Right from the creation of ZEROBASEONE at the finale of the reality survival show, Boys Planet, support and love from netizens all around the world were showered on the members. While the group already established a solid fandom for itself with its time in Boys Planet, the debut album promotions brought in a lot more people to the fandom.

Youth In The Shade, which was rolled out on July 10, made quite an impressive achievement. By breaking the four-year-old record held by X1, Youth In The Shade now stands as the debut album with the highest first-day sales and first-week pre-order sales. Till now, X1's debut in 2019 with its album QUANTUM LEAP garnered first-week sales of 524,007 copies and first-day sales of 268,008 copies, which stood at #1 for its achievements as a debut album.

In less than nineteen hours, ZEROBASEONE's album bet both the records with its sales currently standing at 1,240,700 copies. Naturally, this record also makes it the first rookie group to have sold over a million copies in the past twenty-six years on the first day of its debut album release. However, this wasn't all that the group achieved with Youth In the Shade.

vin in bloom ✿ 📌 @UN4GYUV1N NORI☆ jebewon d-day!🙄 @jiwoongiez zb1 not only just broke the 26 year old record for most preorders for a debut group, they also broke the record for most 1st day sales for a debut group! that’s legendary rookies in the making zb1 not only just broke the 26 year old record for most preorders for a debut group, they also broke the record for most 1st day sales for a debut group! that’s legendary rookies in the making https://t.co/hGCRmcbdaP oh i thought zerobaseone’s impact would be big but THIS BIG is absolutely insane theyre million sellers with preorders and nearly million sellers on first day sales with their DEBUT ALBUM?5!&2; twitter.com/jiwoongiez/sta… oh i thought zerobaseone’s impact would be big but THIS BIG is absolutely insane theyre million sellers with preorders and nearly million sellers on first day sales with their DEBUT ALBUM?5!&2; twitter.com/jiwoongiez/sta… https://t.co/s3DfgdPohf

〽️ @taerae1st_ ZEROBASEONE becomes the first group to surpass 1 million album sales with their debut album in the 1st day in history!!

ZEROBASEONE becomes the first group to surpass 1 million album sales with their debut album in the 1st day in history!! https://t.co/0ahB5bJlZr

eli @hwancenter zerobaseone is the fastest group to reach one MILLION sales barely NINETEEN HOURS into their debut day

alex ❀ @jellypopluv i don't think it's fully processed in my brain yet that ZEROBASEONE ARE MILLION SELLERS AND HAVE THE FIRST BG DEBUT ALBUM IN 26!! YEARS!! TO SURPASS 1 MILLION SALES, AND THE MOST PREORDERED KPOP DEBUT ALBUM OF ALL TIME.

ZB1 MONTH @haobinzs ZEROBASEONE OUR 5TH GEN LEADERS damn we broke the highest first day debut album sales that x1 held for 4 years... youth in the shade got 600k+ sales

✧˚ @bin_shining "ZEROBASEONE now holds the record for the group with the highest 1st day and 1st week sales debut album on Hanteo."



My honest reaction :



"ZEROBASEONE now holds the record for the group with the highest 1st day and 1st week sales debut album on Hanteo."My honest reaction :https://t.co/LV6zK7Vz4m

dk @seoktthew i'm so proud of u, zerobaseone

Melon, the Korean-based music streaming platform, also revealed a few interesting facts about the nine-piece group's debut album. All six tracks of Youth In The Shade take consecutive places on Melon's list of most-liked songs from the discography of rookie K-pop boy groups. Additionally, the group had also made an impressive entrance into the list of albums with the highest streams on Melon, placing itself at #9.

The group's album also makes another impressive appearance on the list of male K-pop artists with the highest first-day sales. ZEROBASEONE members are not only sitting at a high rank of #5 on the list but are also the only artist to make it within the top 10 with their debut album. With achievements stacking up, one on top of the other, fans flood Twitter and other social media platforms, congratulating and celebrating the monumental debut in K-pop history.

As ZEROBASEONE continues to surprise them with their debut which is not more than a day old, fans can hardly wait for everything else they have in store for them.

