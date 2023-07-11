On Tuesday, July 11, roughly 24 hours after the much-awaited debut of ZEROBASEONE, its first mini album has already broken impressive records in the category of K-pop debut albums.
As the resultant group of Boys Planet, the group has already been quite the talk of the town and hence, its album, Youth In The Shade, has been one of the most-looked-forward-to comebacks of 2023. So far, it is fulfilling its expectations that it had set quite high expectations even before its release.
With the official rollout of the album, the nine-piece rookie K-pop boy group didn't seem to let its fans down. The album that holds In Bloom as its title track stands as the one with the highest first-day and first-week sales from the list of debut albums, with a huge and remarkable difference from its successors.
Fans celebrate the impressive and record-breaking debut of ZEROBASEONE with their mini album, Youth In The Shade
Right from the creation of ZEROBASEONE at the finale of the reality survival show, Boys Planet, support and love from netizens all around the world were showered on the members. While the group already established a solid fandom for itself with its time in Boys Planet, the debut album promotions brought in a lot more people to the fandom.
Youth In The Shade, which was rolled out on July 10, made quite an impressive achievement. By breaking the four-year-old record held by X1, Youth In The Shade now stands as the debut album with the highest first-day sales and first-week pre-order sales. Till now, X1's debut in 2019 with its album QUANTUM LEAP garnered first-week sales of 524,007 copies and first-day sales of 268,008 copies, which stood at #1 for its achievements as a debut album.
In less than nineteen hours, ZEROBASEONE's album bet both the records with its sales currently standing at 1,240,700 copies. Naturally, this record also makes it the first rookie group to have sold over a million copies in the past twenty-six years on the first day of its debut album release. However, this wasn't all that the group achieved with Youth In the Shade.
Melon, the Korean-based music streaming platform, also revealed a few interesting facts about the nine-piece group's debut album. All six tracks of Youth In The Shade take consecutive places on Melon's list of most-liked songs from the discography of rookie K-pop boy groups. Additionally, the group had also made an impressive entrance into the list of albums with the highest streams on Melon, placing itself at #9.
The group's album also makes another impressive appearance on the list of male K-pop artists with the highest first-day sales. ZEROBASEONE members are not only sitting at a high rank of #5 on the list but are also the only artist to make it within the top 10 with their debut album. With achievements stacking up, one on top of the other, fans flood Twitter and other social media platforms, congratulating and celebrating the monumental debut in K-pop history.
As ZEROBASEONE continues to surprise them with their debut which is not more than a day old, fans can hardly wait for everything else they have in store for them.