What time will Queen of Tears episodes 15 and 16 air? All you need to know as tvN announces special broadcast

On April 23, 2024, tvN stated that the ongoing drama Queen of Tears' upcoming episodes 15 and 16's broadcast schedule has been changed and extended. They announced a special broadcast schedule for the final two episodes, which are now set to air 10 minutes earlier than their original time.

Episodes 15 and 16 will premiere on April 27 and April 28, respectively, at 9:10 pm KST instead of the regular broadcast time of 9:20 pm KST. With this, the broadcast schedule has been extended and fans will now be able to enjoy the drama for an extra 10 minutes.

Translated to English, they mentioned in their April 23 tweet:

"< Queen of Tears > Episodes 15 and 16 (final episode) We'll be back with a special program at 9:10 p.m.! Hyeon-woo and Hae-in meet 10 minutes earlier. We will be with Baek-hong until the end. [Saturday] 9:10 PM | tvN"

All about Queen of Tears episode 14

As tvN has increased the duration of the finale episodes (15 and 16), the anticipation surrounding the ending of Queen of Tears has increased significantly among the K-drama community. The drama has been the talk of the town since it began on March 9, 2024, on tvN and Netflix, domestically and internationally.

Queen of Tears is an ongoing romance and comedy drama depicting the love story between Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won). After being married for three years, they grow apart due to a lack of communication. Subsequently, Hyun-woo, who hails from a remote village and is the legal director of Queens Group, decides to divorce Hae-in, the CEO of Queens Department Store.

However, his plan is interrupted when Hae-in discloses that she has three months to live, as she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. The duo goes through a series of challenges before falling in love again and fighting to stay with each other despite the odds.

In the latest episode 14, Baek Hyun-woo succeeded in convincing Hong Hae-in to get the surgery despite the adverse effects of her losing her memory. The duo went through a series of challenges in Germany, where Hae-in's surgery was scheduled, and even met with an accident. However, nobody was hurt.

Following the accident, the couple shared heartwarming moments when Hae-in handed over a diary to Hyun-woo, where she had noted down some of her cherished memories that she would not want to forget. Subsequently, while Hae-in headed to the operation room, she requested Hyun-woo to be there for her when her surgery concluded.

However, as Hae-in's surgery concluded, Hyun-woo was arrested by the police for the attempted murder of Pyeon Seong-uk. Yoon Eun-sung then arrived at the scene, where he warned Hyun-woo not to come closer to Hae-in and claimed her as his woman. Hyun-woo was then put behind bars in Germany, and Hae-in found Eun-sung after opening her eyes.

Hae-in spelled Hyun-woo's name, after which Eun-sung weaved a series of lies about her hating him, and stated that that's why the duo got divorced. He also lied that Hae-in and Eun-sung had been in love since college. Episode 14 concluded with Hae-in's family being worried about Hyun-woo's untimely arrest and Eun-sung's intention to abduct Hae-in.

The ending of episode 14 of Queen of Tears left the fandom wondering whether Baek Hyun-woo and Hae-in would have a happy ending or not. They now hope that the duo will be able to fall in love again, even if Hae-in has lost all of her memories of Hyun-woo.

Episode 14 aired on April 21, 2024, and recorded 21.6% viewership ratings nationwide, as per Nielsen Korea, which is only 0.1% less than the tvN's 2019 drama Crash Landing on You. The title has emerged as the highest-rated tvN drama of all timeslots in Seoul metropolitan households, recording 23.072% and beating Crash Landing on You's records of 22.677%, as per the details provided by Nielsen Korea. This was also confirmed by tvN via their X account on April 15, 2024.

Queen of Tears has also emerged as the first K-drama on the broadcasting channel to surpass one billion cumulative views, as per the data gathered from paid platforms (Netflix, TVING), and IPTV, incorporating cable and satellite, as per the publication. Queen of Tears was helmed by directors Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won and penned by Park Ji-eun. It was developed by CJ ENM and produced by Studio Dragon, Culture Depot, and Showrunners.

Queen of Tears is available to stream on TVING and Netflix.