"Everyone should watch it. It’s fun” — aespa Karina reveals her love for tvN’s ongoing drama 'Queen of Tears'

Meanwhile, the allure of the tvN drama Queen of Tears continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and the undeniable chemistry between stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won.

aespa's Karina expresses admiration for tvN's Queen of Tears on MBC radio show

On April 19, 2024, Karina took over as a guest DJ on MBC FM4U's Lee Seok-hoon's Brunch Cafe in place of the regular host, DJ Lee Seok-hoon, who was on leave. During her stint, the Savage artist expressed her delight in watching the tvN weekend drama Queen of Tears.

The idol stated that she initially planned to wait until its completion to start watching, however, she couldn't resist and began viewing it earlier.

The idol enthusiastically encouraged everyone to tune in to Queen of Tears, highlighting its appeal. She disclosed that the drama's popularity among her colleagues prompted her to begin watching earlier than anticipated. She said:

"The staff around me said it was fun, so I wanted to watch it after the full episodes release, but I couldn't resist watching so, I started to watch."

Despite initially planning to wait until the drama concluded, the Black Mamba singer couldn't resist diving into its captivating world sooner.

Meanwhile, the aespa member also treated the listeners by singing the song Rose by Lee Hi. As her two-day hosting gig on the MBC show Brunch Cafe came to an end, Karina expressed her fondness for the show's listeners, affectionately referring to them as the Brunch Cafe family. The idol stated:

" I think I've become close to the 'Brunch Cafe' team, so if you have a chance to call me again next time, I'll come right away."

She promised to return eagerly if given the chance, inviting listeners to witness her continued growth and happiness. Moreover, while basking in her love for Queen of Tears, Karina also hinted at aespa's upcoming May comeback, heightening anticipation among fans.

Latest updates on aespa's Karina

Only five weeks after going public, the aespa member and actor Lee Jae-wook, who made headlines for their relationship, announced their split.

Rumors of their romance surfaced in February, drawing significant public attention. Initially, they acknowledged their relationship but stated they were still in the process of getting to know each other. However, they decided to part ways after only five weeks, citing the emotional toll of malicious comments and a sense of remorse towards their fans as reasons for the breakup.

Meanwhile, Karina was also featured in the March digital issue of Dazed Korea. In the Instagram reels shared by Dazed Korea, aespa's Karina was seen posing with the upcoming YSL products.

Fans may listen to the April 18 and 19 episodes again on YouTube. While the April 18 episode is a live broadcast, the April 19 episode features a visible surprise radio segment.