In the ever-entertaining world of K-entertainment, a recent Salon Drip 2 episode featuring actor Lee Jae-wook, premiered on February 27, 2024. It brought unexpected chuckles and amusement to netizens, featuring a coincidental mention of aespa's Karina.

The timing of the video, combined with the ongoing news of actor Lee Jae-wook and Karina entering the early stages of a relationship, sparked a wave of reactions among fans.

Lee Jae-wook, known for his recent headlines surrounding a budding romance with the K-pop group aespa's Karina, made a guest appearance on Salon Drip 2 to promote his upcoming show, The Impossible Heir. Lee Jun-young, his co-star from the same series, joined him as a fellow guest.

Fans found the whole scenario amusing, as it wasn't too long ago that Karina herself graced Salon Drip.

Fans were ecstatic at the timing of Karina's mention on Salon Drip 2 in an episode featuring Lee Jae-wook

What added an extra layer of humor to the episode was an unexpected mention of Karina during the episode.

The host, MC Jang Do-yeon, posed a hypothetical scenario about filming a travel variety show and was asked to pick someone from her past guests. To everyone's surprise, she playfully chose Go Youn-jung, Lee Jae-wook's co-star in Alchemy Of Souls, and the cherry on top – aespa's Karina.

Considering the actor and the idol's confirmed romance, the timing of this mention led fans to observe Lee Jae Wook's reaction eagerly. As Jang Do Yeon suggested his inclusion in the show, the actor responded with a playful,

"Can I even (dare) join?"

The humor peaked when Do-yeon cheekily added Lee Jae-wook's image next to Karina's on the screen.

Netizens, unable to contain their amusement, expressed their reactions online. Many found it even funnier due to the early stages of the actor's relationship with Karina, juxtaposed with the mention of Go Youn-jung, with whom fans had previously shipped the actor during the filming of Alchemy of Souls.

Here are a few reactions to how the fans of both celebrities expressed their amusement online.

Both celebrities were first seen together on January 14, 2024, during Prada's Fall/Winter Menswear collection show in Milan. Observing the celebrities at the airport as they prepared to board their flights to Milan for the event, fans anticipated potential interactions. Surpassing these expectations, they were seated side by side and engaged in multiple conversations throughout the event.

Enamored by the real-life romance of Lee Jae-wook and Karina, fans found joy in the whimsical mention, turning what could have been a regular variety show appearance into a memorable, laughter-filled experience.

In a world where reality and entertainment often blend seamlessly, this incident left netizens feeling like they were part of a delightful, fever-dream-like scenario.