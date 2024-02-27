On Tuesday, February 27, the Korean media outlet, Dispatch speculated that Lee Jae-wook, the K-drama actor, and Aespa's Karina are dating, which had fans intensely discussing the same. In a recent interview with the Korean news agency SPOTV News, the actor's agency, C-JeS Studio, acknowledged that the two are dating.

Following the confirmation, fans have expressed various emotions regarding the news. While many stated that the two looked good and might work well together as a couple, some people expressed worries over their age difference as they expressed that Lee Jae-wook looked much older than Aespa's Karina.

However, the couple has no more than a two-year age gap. While Karina is 23 years old, Lee is 25 years old. Therefore, the speculations of the two having a larger age gap were put to rest, and the fans have now moved on to cheer the two on their journey together as romantic partners.

Age-gap controversies between Aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook land on the internet as fans discuss the actor's mature appearance

On February 27, Dispatch released an article speculating that Aespa's Karina and the K-drama actor, Lee Jae-wook, are dating. The article stated that the two first met during the Prada show conducted in Milan on January 14, where they were seated next to each other. After getting acquainted at the event, the two have reportedly continued their relationship after returning to Seoul, South Korea.

Dispatch also revealed that the couple most often met around Lee Jae-wook's neighborhood and were spotted taking late-night walks together. Given that Dispatch is often known to expose K-celebrity relationships, fans were already sold on the news. However, to make things more stable, the actor's agency, C-JeS Studio, confirmed the news during their interview with SPOTV News.

Here's what their statement said:

"The two are getting to know each other. Lee Jae Wook is currently filming, and as this involves his private life, we ask for warm respect to be shown."

Following the confirmation that the two K-stars are dating, fans had several reactions to share, and one of them included the two's alleged age gap. Many expressed that the actor looked much older and more mature than Aespa's Karina, and were therefore worried about the age difference between the two romantic partners.

While age differences in relationships are often criticized and raise concern among fans, it was soon revealed that Karina and Jae-wook are only two years apart. The actor is 25 years old and many fans explained that he can look a bit mature for his age, but the age gap he shares with Karina is not larger than two years, thereby settling the heated debate among netizens.

However, many fans were also angered at the age gap speculations that were passed around. People stated that Lee Jae-wook looks and acts appropriately for his age and the controversies are unnecessary and disrespectful to the actor.