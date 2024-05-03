Queen of Tears' Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Ji-won' to hold solo fan meets in Japan and Korea: All you need to know

Queen of Tears fame Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won surprised fans with the announcement of their upcoming solo fan meetings on June 22, 2024, in Japan and Korea respectively. On Thursday, May 2, Kim Soo-hyun's official Japan fan club announced that the 2024 KIM SOO HYUN ASIA TOUR IN JAPAN “EYES ON YOU” will be held in Japan. Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won will hold her first-ever fan meeting since her debut.

In the official statement, the fan club stated,

“Actor Kim Soo-hyun, who gained popularity by playing the role of Baek Hyun-woo in the drama 'Queen of Tears', which captured the hearts of viewers all over the world, will be visiting his Japanese fans!”

On the other hand, on Friday, May 3, the actress' agency HighZium studio shared a video on their official YouTube channel where the Fight For My Way actress confirmed her 1st fan meeting plans, creating much anticipation among fans online. Her fan meeting titled BE MY ONE is scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea.

In the video, Kim Ji-won said,

“Hello this is Kim Ji-won, I have shocking good news. It's my first fan meeting since debut. The thought of spending time with fans up close makes me excited, we are preparing hard, please look forward to it, let's meet at the fan meeting.”

Everything about Queen of Tears' stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's solo fan meeting

As per the official Japanese fan club of Kim Soo-hyun, the South Korean actor will have events in Japan, the shows will be held on Saturday, June 22, and June 23 2024 at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. The event will commence at 5 pm Japan Standard Time on day one and the day two show will begin at 4 pm Japan Standard Time.

The fan club presale will be held through a lottery system, registration will start on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 6 pm JST to Wednesday, May 22 at 11:59 pm JST. The fan meeting ticket costs 13,000 Japanese Yen, tax included. The Advance play guide ticketing will be based on a first-come, first-served system, from Wednesday, May 29, at 6 pm JST to Monday, June 10, at 11:59 pm JST.

Meanwhile, General ticket sales (first-come, first-serve) will begin on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 6 pm until the day before the event. If the Kim Soo-hyun fan club presale tickets sell out, then there will be no Advance play guide ticketing and General sales. For further information, fans may check the official Japan fan club website of Kim Soo-hyun.

On the other hand, HighZium Studio unveiled the poster of Kim Ji-won's fan meeting through their official Instagram page. The poster showcased the actress in a cozy atmosphere as she sat leaning against the wall winking at the camera.

The BE MY ONE fan convention will be held at Shinhan Card SOL PaySquare Live Hall in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 5 pm KST. The details regarding ticketing will be announced at a later date through HighZium Studio’s social media.

Kim Ji-won is popular for her acting prowess in dramas like The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, My Liberation Notes, and more. She marked her debut through a TV Commercial ad in 2010 alongside K-pop boy group BIGBANG, however, she rose to fame through her role in the drama High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged in 2011.

BE MY ONE is a special event for the fans and the actress as this will mark her first fan event since her debut 14 years ago. According to the agency, this event is described as,

“The fan meeting title 'BE MY ONE' contains the warm and affectionate meaning of 'Let Kim Ji-won and her fans become one with each other.”

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won recently premiered their final episode on April 28, all episodes of the series are available on Netflix for streaming.