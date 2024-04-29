Queen of Tears surpasses Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated drama on tvN

Queen of Tears featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won broke the record set by Crash Landing on You for the highest viewership ratings for a tvN original drama. The rom-com has been breaking records surpassing some of the most loved K-dramas like Reply 1988, Goblin, and Crash Landing on You, which stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

An April 29, 2024, report from the viewership rating research company Nielsen Korea claimed that the finale episode of Queen of Tears recorded 24.850 percent. The title of the highest-viewed tvN drama was previously held by Crash Landing on You which recorded 21.6% when its final episode aired in 2020.

The numbers are recorded per the paid household viewership, which marks the drama's highest viewership ratings among other episodes aired. This is a significant achievement as Queen of Tears is the first drama in four years that beat the record set by Crash Landing on You.

The report also stated that the margin of the ratings has increased by 3 percent.

Queen of Tears overtook Crash Landing on You as the highest rated tvN drama of all time

Queen of Tears features Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin, among others. It aired on the South Korean television channel tvN from March 9, 2024, to April 28, 2024. The show was also available on OTT platforms like TVING in South Korea and globally on Netflix.

The rom-com gained a lot of popularity for its star-studded cast and captivating storyline. It follows a married couple, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) who come from different family backgrounds. The two face an unexpected crisis and drift apart in their marriage as they struggle to live together.

Baek Hyun-woo comes from a small town called Yongdu-ri and is employed at the Queens Group as their legal director. He is the pride of the town as the most accomplished person there. Meanwhile, Hong Hae-in is the third-generation chaebol heir of the Queen group and the CEO of the Queens Departmental store. Hong Hae-in is known for her heartless personality among her employees.

Episode 10 of the drama recorded an average of 19.0% viewership ratings worldwide on April 7, 2024, and was the most-watched show across channels that day. The drama surpassed the slice-of-life drama Reply 1988 featuring Hyeri, Park Bo-gum, and Ryu Jun-yeol, which aired between 2015 and 2016. This feat made Queen of Tears the third highest-rated drama on tvN.

Episode 12 of the drama scored another significant achievement when it recorded an average of 20.7% nationwide viewership ratings on April 14, 2024. The show then surpassed Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, becoming the second highest-rated K-drama on tvN.

More about the drama

The drama's production announced that a special OST album for the drama will be released on April 26, 2024. The album has 12 vocal songs and instrumentals on two CDs. The OST album features artists like SEVENTEEN's BSS, 10CM, ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae-rae, HEIZE, and others.

The Queen of Tears OST album will also include the song sung by Kim Soo-hyun. The It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor is known for his vocal skills, which had fans excited as the song was Kim Soo-hyun's first song release in 10 years.

The album package offers a booklet of 80 pages showcasing special moments shared between the main characters of the show, along with other items like a lyric book, photo cards, stickers, and more.

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix for viewers to stream.