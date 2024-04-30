Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon witnesses a significant rise in viewership ratings

On Tuesday, April 30, Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, and Song Geon-hee broke its own record, achieving its highest viewership ratings with the latest episode. According to Nielsen Korea, a viewership ratings research institute, episode 7 of the drama, which aired on April 29, surpassed an average of 4.5 percent nationwide viewership ratings on paid platforms.

The series is garnering significant attention from netizens and viewers for its talented cast and captivating storyline with a pinch of comedy. The show received an average of 3.4 percent viewership ratings for the previous episode, witnessing an impressive 1.1 percent increase in ratings with the latest episode.

According to the Good Data Corporation, Lovely Runner secured the second position on the list of the most buzz-worthy K-dramas for the last week of April, showcasing its rising popularity. The rankings are determined through an analysis of various sources, including news articles, blogs, and online posts regarding ongoing and upcoming K-dramas.

Moreover, Lovely Runner's cast members Byeon Woo-seok ranked at No. 3 and Kim Hye-yoon at No. 4 on the list of most buzzworthy actors for the week. Additionally, actor Song Geon-hee secured the 7th position on the list.

More about Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, and Song Geon-hee

Lovely Runner narrates the tale of a passionate fan who tries to change the fate of her favorite idol. Byeon Woo-seok portrayed the character of Ryu Sun-jae, a huge celebrity who has dictated the spotlight since his debut. Despite being one of the biggest entertainment figures, he gets exhausted given the tough environment of the industry.

On the other hand, Kim Hye-yoon depicts the character of Im Sol, an avid supporter of Ryu Sun-jae, who finds solace in his music following a deadly accident that crushed her dreams. Ryu Sun-jae's sudden demise sends Im Sol into shock.

Lovely Runner is based on the time-slip genre, providing Im Sol a chance to change the fate of Ryu Sun-jae and save him from the coming tragedy. Im Sol is taken 15 years back when she meets Ryu Sun-jae as a 19-year-old high school student, where she does her utmost to prevent the events that may lead him to the disturbing incident.

Meanwhile, Seon Geon-hee, who previously appeared in Joseon Attorney and Missing: The Other Side, plays the role of Kim Tae-sung. He is depicted as a popular high school student whom Im Sol had a crush on during her teenage years.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon’s K-dramas

Byeon Woo-seok is known for his acting in rom-com dramas like Record of Youth, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, and more. Byeon Woo-seok gained attention for his role in the Netflix film 20th Century Girl as the high school student Poong Woon-ho. His previous films include Soulmate, alongside Kim Da-mi and Jeon So-nee.

He last appeared in the drama Strong Girl Nam Soon alongside Lee You-mi, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jeong-eun, and Kim Hae-sook. The actor took over the internet with his remarkable portrayal of Ryu Shi-o, the villain who supplies an untraceable drug in Gangnam, Seoul, in the women's action drama.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon rose to fame with her acting as the leading cast in dramas like Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. Additionally, she has appeared in dramas like Snowdrop and SKY Castle, showcasing a different side. She has also showcased her acting prowess in films such as Midnight, Ditto, and The Girl on a Bulldozer.

Lovely Runner airs every Monday-Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST on channel tvN. Additionally, the series is available on the South Korean OTT platform TVING. International viewers may watch the series on Rakuten Viki.