Queen Of Tears Special Episodes starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won premiere unseen longer kissing sequence, BTS, fan reactions, & more

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won have been the talk of the town since their Netflix and tvN drama Queen of Tears aired on March 9, 2024. The popular drama won everyone's hearts with its script and the lead pair's chemistry.

The cast of Queen of Tears discussed the series' emotional profundity in the first portion of the show, Miracle Record.zip, which debuted on May 4, 2024. Beyond that, the drama aired two special episodes on May 4 and May 5 in addition to the conclusion. The actors answered questions, shared behind-the-scenes photos, and responded to humorous fan comments during these unique parts.

Furthermore, the episode also shared the full footage of the multiple kissing scenes between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's onscreen characters in Germany. The internet was left abuzz when the full video footage was released by the South Korean broadcaster on its official website. Fans also flooded social media platforms with snippets from their honeymoon period in Germany.

"I love you Hae-in": Kim Soo-hyun shares his favorite part from episode 10 where he confesses to Kim Ji-won's character

During the Queen of Tears Special Episode Part 1 Miracle Record.zip, the popular South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun revealed his favorite scene from the entire 16-episode-long drama.

In episode 10, his character, Baek Hyun-woo, gets drunk with his brother at Youngdu-ri to avoid coming across Hae-in at his home—after the Hong family gets ousted from the Queen Group and their homes by Eun-sung and his mother Seol-hee, and Hyun-woo takes them to his village.

A drunk Baek Hyun-woo then goes back to his house and stands outside the room of Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) and confesses his love for her at the door. The scene was part of the epilogue that was shown at the end of episode 10.

"The most memorable episode was the epilogue part of episode 10, for which I received a lot of praise. The part I said, ‘I love you, Haein’ was very memorable." (as quoted and translated by KBIZoom)

After filming the first two episodes in Korea, the cast and crew flew to Germany to continue filming, this time for episode 14.

Kim Soo-hyun remarked that he attempted to keep his focus as much as possible and deliver a realistic performance.

Numerous tear-jerking sequences featured in Queen of Tears of Hyun-woo and Hae-in's emotional difficulties before transitioning to a new stage. Kim Ji-won clarified that she concentrated harder on these sequences since she wanted to perform better during filming, but as the scenes went on, she neglected to pay attention to her acting because she was drawn into the drama like a spectator.

Furthermore, Kim Soo-hyun also talked about his favorite scene from the drama where Kim Ji-won made "his heart flutter." He said that when Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) comes to support her husband Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) after he gets fired from the Queen's Group, she asks the security guards to leave him alone and go home.

"When Hyunwoo was in danger of being fired from the company, Haein said, “Everyone, please go home,” cutting it off like that, and I actually felt really relieved on the set at that moment, and I said, "I feel so relieved."" (as translated by @kdramahandle)

Fans were in for a wonderful surprise when the worldwide K-pop sensation BTS was used as a reference in a scene in episode 15 of Queen of Tears.

With the premiere of its 15th episode on April 27, 2024, viewers saw Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) struggle with memory loss. She followed her ex-husband, Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), and saw him with his devoted family as she tried to learn more about her background. Her faithful secretary accompanied her on this trip.

The secretary (Yoon Bomi of Apink) compared her own adoration for BTS and her curiosity about her former spouse to Hong Hae-in's stalking Baek Hyun-woo.

Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged seeing fan reactions on social media in the special episodes and expressed his gratitude to his fans for showing support and loving the drama so much.

Queen of Tears has smashed viewership records, even surpassing the much-adored drama Crash Landing on You.

Queen of Tears ended on April 28, 2024, and is available for global streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the two special episodes on tvN's official website on a subscription basis.