Queen of Tears drops new stills to commemorate Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won’s onscreen 4th wedding anniversary

The South Korean network tvN commemorated the fictional fourth wedding anniversary of Queen of Tears lead pair Baek Hyun-Woo (Kim Soo-Hyun) and Hong Hae-In (Kim Ji-Won) on May 2, 2024, by sharing new stills of the couple from the show on Instagram.

With a total of 16 episodes, the series first aired its pilot episode on March 9, 2024, and concluded on April 28. The filming reportedly lasted a year, beginning in April 2023, and was one of the most expensive Korean dramas ever made, with a budget of 40 billion KRW (approximately $29.2 million).

Recently, it shattered the nationwide viewership rating of Seo Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's Crash Landing on You, becoming an enormous hit globally.

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won, stays with viewers even after it ends

Queen of Tears, which stars a strong ensemble cast, is a hopeful and witty workplace chaebol romance that follows the turbulent lives of married couple Hong Hae-In and Baek Hyun-Woo and how their love triumphs over all.

On the fictional couple's fourth anniversary on May 2, tvN shared a carousel of images on Instagram. The newly released pictures feature Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in their respective roles, gazing affectionately at each other as Hae-in holds a book. In the second photo, she is seated behind Hyun-woo, grinning broadly, while he rides a bicycle.

The last still from the collection includes a close-up of Hae-In and Hyun-Woo holding hands with their wedding bands showing, while other photos from the post further highlight their honeymoon experiences in Germany.

With high viewership ratings of 24.85%, the drama came to an end on Sunday, April 28. Fans flocked to Seoul for the wrap-up celebration on the weekend to express their support and respect for the cast and the program.

Meanwhile, netizens came together online to celebrate the onscreen couple's fourth wedding anniversary, despite the drama's curtain call days ago. The characters Hong Hae-In and Baek Hyun-Woo, as well as their love for each other, remained with viewers who couldn't get enough of the captivating story and the pair's flawless acting.

The Netflix drama left a lasting impression on its viewers, as Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won have been the talk of the town since the premiere of episode 1 in March 2024. Fans had paid close attention to every detail shown in the series, starting from the pair's Bulgari Serpenti couple's wedding bands to Mercedes Benz's sponsorship for the show by giving its seven high-end wheelers for filming, among others.

Eagle-eyed fans who noticed the wedding date indicated on the invitation card, as seen in episode 1 of Queen of Tears, flocked to X to commemorate the wedding anniversary by sharing video edits from the show.

Within two days of its premiere, Queen of Tears ranked seventh in Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) category. The show opened with a 6.5% viewership rating in South Korea, a record-breaking first, and maintained its upward slope till its last episode, which saw a 28.38% viewership rating. The overly popular K-drama maintained an average rating of 17.4% throughout.

From March 9 and 10, the show garnered positive reviews in 12 countries, and in its first week, 1.2 million people viewed 3.3 million hours of content. The series spent the second and third weeks at the top of the list, respectively. It also had a special appearance by South Korean popular star Song Joong-Ki as Vincenzo Cassano from his drama Vincenzo, which further increased the ratings.

Queen of Tears reached the top of the charts in its fourth week and was highly welcomed in 41 countries between March 25 and March 31, garnering 41.4 million hours of viewing from 4.3 million people. Since its premiere on March 9, the series has accumulated 373.2 million hours of viewing and stayed atop the chart for the next four weeks.

Both Queen of Tears and Vincenzo are available for worldwide streaming on Netflix.