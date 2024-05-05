7 K-dramas featuring rising Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok

Byeon Woo-seok is making waves in the Korean Community with his ongoing time-travel and romance drama Lovely Runner. His fans are head-over-heels for his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae's character.

With years of hard work and effort, the actor is receiving long-due recognition and fans can't stop swooning over his impeccable visuals and fashion statement.

Byeon Woo-seok is a South Korean actor and model, born on October 31, 1991, in Seoul, South Korea. The model is associated with Varo Entertainment and rose to international fame with projects such as Strong Girl Nam-soon, 20th Century Girl, and other series.

From Moonshine to Strong Girl Nam-soon, the top seven K-dramas featuring Byeon Woo-seok

1) Secret Crushes season 3

Where to watch: KOK TV YouTube Channel

The romance and coming-of-age drama Secret Crushes season 3 aired in 2017, featuring 22 episodes. The drama delved into one of the most innocent aspects of life when someone gets a crush on an individual from the omniscient perspective and wants to change it into complete love.

Byeon Woo-seok played one of the leading roles in the Secret Crushes season 3 and chronicled the character of Byun Woo-suk.

2) Office Watch season 3

Where to watch: KOK TV YouTube Channel

The comedy and romance drama Office Watch season 3 aired in 2019 and featured 14 episodes. The series revolved around the office story of WHYNOT Communications' advertisement planning team, who did not follow the orders of their company. Instead, they were more involved in gossip and love, rather than work and promotion.

It was the first ever office drama of Byeon Woo-seok, where he charmed viewers with his portrayal of Ha Min-gyu's character.

3) Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (Screenshot/Viki Website)

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix, WeTV, Disney+Hotstar and iQIYI

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency was the debut historical drama of Byeon Woo-seok, which aired in 2019 and featured 16 episodes. The drama chronicled the story of an ordinary person Lee-soo, who was made King, at 23 years old.

However, Lee-soo was bound by many restrictions after he took the throne. He hired Flower Crew, a matchmaking agency, to turn his significant other into a noblewoman as she was a commoner.

Byeon Woo-seok chronicled the character of the Flower Crew's informant, Do-joon. They used to share all the minute information with Do-joon, and in the process of gathering leads, he fell in love with Kang Ji-hwa. The actor showcased his different side through the portrayal of Do-joon, and viewers applauded him.

4) Record of Youth

Record of Youth (Image via tvN/X)

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiered in 2020, the romance drama Record of Youth featured 16 episodes, and Byeon Woo-seok showcased a unique side of himself through the portrayal of the second lead. The show narrated the lives of three individuals in the entertainment industry striving for success and fulfilling their dreams while trying their luck at love.

Byeon Woo-seok played the character of model turned-actor Won Hae-hyo, who had to deal with the tantrums of his mother. However, with his friend Sa Hye-jin (played by Park Bo-gum), he overcame the stress of his life, and their friendship remained unaffected after the duo fell for the same girl, Ahn Jeong-ha (played by Park So-dam).

5) Moonshine

Moonshine (Image via Screenshot/Viki Website)

Where to watch: Viki, Prime Video and Kocowa

The historical and comedy-drama Moonshine delved into the stories of people wanting to live in the strictest era of Joseon history, where even alcohol was prohibited. It aired from 2021 to 2022 and featured 16 episodes.

Woo-seok played a role of a troublemaker and rebellious Crown Prince who used to secretly sneak out of the palace to drink with his friends. He lived in the period of Joseon, where drinking alcohol was prohibited, and as a result, he remained inconvenient to others.

6) Strong Girl Nam-soon

Byeon Woo-seok in Strong Girl Nam-soon (Image via JTBCdrama/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Byeon Woo-seok recently rose to international stardom with his antagonist role in the comedy and fantasy drama Strong Girl Nam-soon, which aired in 2023. The series was a sequel to the 2017 hit series Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

It revolved around the story of Gang Nam-soon, who went missing in Mongolia as a child. After growing up, she traveled back to South Korea in search of her parents and intertwined in a drug case.

The South Korean actor played the role of antagonist Ryu Shi-oh/Anton. He was the CEO of the company Doogo, secretly selling drugs. Even though he was a villain in the drama, the viewers loved his acting to the extent that they considered him the protagonist of the story on social media.

7) Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo-seok in Lovely Runner (Image via tvN and byeonwooseok/Instagram)

Where to watch: Viki and TVING

The ongoing time-travel and fantasy drama Lovely Runner is the talk of the town due to its appealing storyline and the onscreen chemistry between Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The series chronicled the thrilling journey of fangirl Im Sol and an admirer of star Ryu Sun-jae. However, after his untimely death, she got three chances to travel back in the past and change the unfortunate future of the idol and the accident that made her paralyzed.

Woo-seok is playing the role of Ryu Sun-jae in the series Lovely Runner. Ryu Sun-jae wanted to be a swimmer, but due to his shoulder injury, he went on a different path and became a superstar.

Woo-seok also made guest appearances in other hit series, including Dear My Friends, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Live Up To Your Name, Eulachacha Waikiki season 2, and Search: WWW.

Byeon Woo-seok's ongoing drama Lovely Runner airs every Monday and Tuesday.