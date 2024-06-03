7 thriller 2024 K-dramas that keep you hooked till the last episode 

The 2024 K-dramas create a buzz, and South Korea produces gripping thrillers that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. These dramas feature narratives ranging from serial killer cat-and-mouse chases to eerie cults. Platforms like Netflix and Rakuten Viki make it easy to binge-watch these riveting series.

Unlike American dramas, K-dramas often include supernatural or fantasy elements and are aesthetically pleasing with meticulous attention to detail. K-drama thrillers like The Bequeathed and Wonderful World offer enthralling plots and complex characters.

These shows elevate detective work and suspense, captivating global audiences. For those interested in exploring this genre, here are seven intriguing Korean crime dramas on different OTTs that will keep the audience hooked.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and the author's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Some of the best thriller 2024 K-dramas worth watching

It might feel overwhelming to find the best 2024 K-drama. So the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best dramas, and they are -

A Shop for Killers

The Bequeathed

A Killer Paradox

Wonderful World

Hide

Blood Free

The 8 Show

1) A Shop for Killers

A Shop For Killers is an action-packed, mystery thriller series centered around Jeong Ji An, played by Kim Hye Jun. Her mysterious uncle, Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook), added different aspects to this 2024 K-drama, making the series binge-watching content.

Her uncle raises Ji An after the tragic death of her parents. His sudden death brings action to the drama, driving the character to unfold more truths. After his funeral, Ji An discovers her uncle's secretive shopping website, leading her to a dangerous new adventure.

The series, comprising eight episodes, was released in January 2024 and is available on Disney + Hotstar.

2) The Bequeathed

Another 2024 K-drama, The Bequeathed, blends human drama and thriller elements. The story revolves around Yoon Seo-ha, who inherits a familial burial ground after the death of her estranged uncle. Kim Hyun-Joo played Seo-ha's character, depicting incidents with the deaths of close ones, including her husband, detectives investigate.

The Bequeathed ( Image via IMDB)

The series features atmospheric, horror-like aesthetics and showcases Korea's wintry landscapes. However, it reveals the killer too early, leaving the last two episodes less suspenseful. Despite this, the acting, particularly by the actor playing the killer, stands out, though it sometimes contends with expository writing. This 2024 K-drama series is available on Netflix.

3) A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox, directed by Lee Chang-hee, is a darkly comedic thriller on Netflix with a moral twist. This 2024 K-drama delivers a compelling blend of dark subject matter and subtle comedy, exploring the blurred lines between justice and vigilantism.

A Killer Paradox ( Image via Netflix)

The story follows Lee Tang, a struggling college student who encounters a group of thugs. A chain of events leads him down a path of unexpected violence. Played by Choi Woo-shik, Tang grapples with existential questions and past traumas, finding solace only in his dream of visiting the Rocky Mountains in Canada.

While the drama series delivers on its promise of suspense and intrigue, its limited runtime challenges deeper character development. Ultimately, A Killer Paradox raises thought-provoking questions about morality, justice, and the consequences of taking the law into one's own hands.

4) Wonderful World

Wonderful World, the 2024 K-drama from MBC TV and Disney+, delves into the profound grief and moral complexities following a parent's loss of a child. The series stars Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun, a successful author and professor whose perfect life is shattered when her son, Geon-woo, is killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Wonderful World ( Image via Disney Plus)

The plot twist comes when Eun Soo-Hyun kills the driver, Ji-woong, which causes her imprisonment. During her incarceration, she spirals into depression, isolating herself even from her supportive husband.

A fellow inmate, Jang Hyung-ja (Kang Ae-sim), befriends Soo-Hyun and shares her tragic past. Meanwhile, Su-ho's investigation into their son's death uncovers connections between Ji-woong and a corrupt presidential candidate, Kim Jun (Park Hyuk-kwon), suggesting a deeper conspiracy.

5) Hide

The 2024 K-drama Hide, released in March, is a great crime thriller. The thriller crime series follows lawyer Na Moon-Young's relentless pursuit of truth after her husband's disappearance.

The series immerses viewers in a web of lies and corporate corruption. It kicks off with a scandal involving Geumshin Development, missing witnesses, and a potentially bribed judge. Attorney Na Moon-Young, played by Lee Bo-Young, is a single mother and widow who refuses to believe her husband, Cha Sung-Jae (Lee Mu-Saeng), committed suicide.

With several plot twists and suspense, this K-drama has some elements that can hook people from the very first episode.

6) Blood Free

Blood Free, a new 10-part Disney+ mystery drama, captivates audiences with its suspense and stellar performances by veteran Korean actors.

Blood Free ( Image via IMBD)

This 2024 K-drama series stars Han Hyo-joo as Yoon Ja-yoo, the CEO of the biological engineering giant BF, who faces constant threats from various individuals, including agricultural workers opposed to her lab-grown meat and synthetic fur innovations.

After a farmer's suicide attempt on her life, Yoon hires bodyguard Woo Chae-woon (Ju Ji-hoon) for protection. The plot thickens when BF is targeted by the ransomware group "Citizen X," demanding 80 billion won ($58 million) to decrypt the company's files. Instead of delving deeply into the ethics of lab-grown meat, "Blood Free" focuses on the human stories and the mystery of the hacker's identity.

All the episodes of this thriller can be seen on Disney+.

7) The 8 Show

The 8 Show, a new Netflix 2024 K-drama series, blends entertainment and violence, drawing inevitable comparisons to "Squid Game." Directed by Han Jae-rim, the show follows contestants competing for prize money, critiquing social class and wealth disparity.

Inspired by the real-life experience of Nasubi, the series emphasizes reality, with characters named after the floors they inhabit, each representing different societal roles. The main character, Third Floor (Ryu Jun-yeol), symbolizes the average worker striving for success.

The show's strength lies in its depiction of strategy and social dynamics, reflecting societal functions. However, the second half veers into excessive violence, losing its grip on realism and becoming repetitive. Despite some flaws, The 8 Show remains compelling. It focuses on its core reality show premise and engages viewers with its strategic and conspiratorial elements.

These are some of the 2024 K-dramas that one can binge-watch. Their plots and story development keep the audience hooked till the end.

