  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and others top the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and others top the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 21, 2024 00:05 IST
ASTRO
ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and others top the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings (Image via Cha Eun-woo/Instagram)

On April 20, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Single List announced that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and other idols of K-pop bands have topped the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings, as per the analysis conducted by the Korea Business Research Institute.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo topped the individual April boy group rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,125,132, as he recently starred in the MBC drama Wonderful World, creating abuzz on social media, while EXO's Baekhyun attended the group's fan meeting organized on April 14, 2024, at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

The Korea Business Research Institute, also known as the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, extracted over 60,474,680 pieces of brand big data from 730 K-pop boy group members between the week of March 20 and April 20, 2024.

Cha Eun-woo ruled the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings as he wrapped up Wonderful World successfully

On April 13, 2024, Cha Eun-woo successfully wrapped up his psychological and thriller drama Wonderful World and recorded 9.2% viewership ratings nationwide, as per the data released by Nielsen Korea.

He kept viewers hooked with the compelling storyline of the drama and his impeccable visuals. He is at the top of the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,125,132.

The phrases and terms that were ranked highly while conducting Cha Eun-woo's keyword analysis included solo fan-con, Wonderful World, perform, immersed, handsome, face-genius, and others. He received a 91.51% score of positive reactions from the public during his positivity-negativity analysis.

Cha Eun-woo's participation, media, communication, and community index included 749,461, 815093, 840,183, and 720,395 scores, respectively.

The idol recently organized his first ever fancon titled "Just One Ten Minute (Mystery Elevator)," which kicked off on February 1, 2024, in Seoul and headed to several places, including Bangkok, Thailand, Manila, Japan, Singapore, and others. It is the reason the word solo fan-con was discovered in high-ranking phrases in Cha Eun-woo's keyword analysis.

Cha Eun-woo was followed by EXO's Baekhyun, securing a second position with a brand reputation index of over 1,690,160, which increased by about 4% from his brand index score since last month (March 2024).

Below is the list of the top 50 April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings:

  1. ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo
  2. EXO's Baekhyun
  3. TWS's Shinyu
  4. HIGHLIGHT's Yoon Doojoon
  5. Wanna One's Park Ji-hoon
  6. BTS's Jungkook
  7. Super Junior's Kyuhyun
  8. RIIZE's Wonbin
  9. Wanna One's Kang Daniel
  10. BTS's Jimin
  11. NU'EST and Wanna One's Hwang Minhyun
  12. HIGHLIGHT's Lee Gikwang
  13. BTS' Jin
  14. BTS's Kim Taehyung
  15. Super Junior's Kim Heechul
  16. THE BOYZ's Juyeon
  17. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
  18. SHINHEE's Minho
  19. Wanna One's Kim Jae-hwan
  20. THE BOYZ's Sunwoo
  21. BTS's j-hope
  22. RIIZE's Sohee
  23. HIGHLIGHTS'S Yang Yoseob
  24. NCT'S Mark
  25. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan
  26. RIIZE's Sungchan
  27. BTS's RM
  28. NCT's Doyoung
  29. SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo
  30. SHINee's Key
  31. HIGHLIGHT's Son Dong-woon
  32. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi
  33. Super Junior's Siwon
  34. WINNER's Song Mino
  35. SHINee's ONEW
  36. TXT's Yeonjun
  37. RIIZE's Shotaro
  38. SHINee's Taemin
  39. BTS' Suga
  40. Super Junior's Donghae
  41. THE BOYZ's Hyunjae
  42. NCT's Jaehyun
  43. BTOB's Lee Chang-sub
  44. SEVENTEEN's S.Coups
  45. Wanna One's Ong Seongwu
  46. THE BOYZ's Younghoon
  47. Super Junior's Ryeowook
  48. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan
  49. SEVENTEEN's DK
  50. NCT's Taeyong

Meanwhile, BTS members, including Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Kim Taehyung, j-hope, and Kim Namjoon, continued to maintain their rankings at 10, 6, 13, 14, and 21 in the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings despite their absence from the entertainment industry.

The members are enlisted for mandatory military service and serving their country, South Korea. They would reunite in 2025 after concluding their duty.

Meanwhile, TWS's Shinyu's brand reputation index stood at 1,462,181, while Yoon Doojoon's brand reputation index was 1,392,689, increasing by 100% since last month (March 2024).

The April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings were released by analyzing various factors. The analysis was done by the Korea Business Research Institute. These factors include communication, media coverage and interaction, consumer participation, fan reactions, community awareness, and others.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?