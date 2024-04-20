ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and others top the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

On April 20, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Single List announced that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, EXO's Baekhyun, TWS's Shinyu, and other idols of K-pop bands have topped the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings, as per the analysis conducted by the Korea Business Research Institute.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo topped the individual April boy group rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,125,132, as he recently starred in the MBC drama Wonderful World, creating abuzz on social media, while EXO's Baekhyun attended the group's fan meeting organized on April 14, 2024, at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

The Korea Business Research Institute, also known as the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, extracted over 60,474,680 pieces of brand big data from 730 K-pop boy group members between the week of March 20 and April 20, 2024.

Cha Eun-woo ruled the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings as he wrapped up Wonderful World successfully

On April 13, 2024, Cha Eun-woo successfully wrapped up his psychological and thriller drama Wonderful World and recorded 9.2% viewership ratings nationwide, as per the data released by Nielsen Korea.

He kept viewers hooked with the compelling storyline of the drama and his impeccable visuals. He is at the top of the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,125,132.

The phrases and terms that were ranked highly while conducting Cha Eun-woo's keyword analysis included solo fan-con, Wonderful World, perform, immersed, handsome, face-genius, and others. He received a 91.51% score of positive reactions from the public during his positivity-negativity analysis.

Cha Eun-woo's participation, media, communication, and community index included 749,461, 815093, 840,183, and 720,395 scores, respectively.

The idol recently organized his first ever fancon titled "Just One Ten Minute (Mystery Elevator)," which kicked off on February 1, 2024, in Seoul and headed to several places, including Bangkok, Thailand, Manila, Japan, Singapore, and others. It is the reason the word solo fan-con was discovered in high-ranking phrases in Cha Eun-woo's keyword analysis.

Cha Eun-woo was followed by EXO's Baekhyun, securing a second position with a brand reputation index of over 1,690,160, which increased by about 4% from his brand index score since last month (March 2024).

Below is the list of the top 50 April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings:

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo EXO's Baekhyun TWS's Shinyu HIGHLIGHT's Yoon Doojoon Wanna One's Park Ji-hoon BTS's Jungkook Super Junior's Kyuhyun RIIZE's Wonbin Wanna One's Kang Daniel BTS's Jimin NU'EST and Wanna One's Hwang Minhyun HIGHLIGHT's Lee Gikwang BTS' Jin BTS's Kim Taehyung Super Junior's Kim Heechul THE BOYZ's Juyeon SEVENTEEN's Mingyu SHINHEE's Minho Wanna One's Kim Jae-hwan THE BOYZ's Sunwoo BTS's j-hope RIIZE's Sohee HIGHLIGHTS'S Yang Yoseob NCT'S Mark SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan RIIZE's Sungchan BTS's RM NCT's Doyoung SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo SHINee's Key HIGHLIGHT's Son Dong-woon SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Super Junior's Siwon WINNER's Song Mino SHINee's ONEW TXT's Yeonjun RIIZE's Shotaro SHINee's Taemin BTS' Suga Super Junior's Donghae THE BOYZ's Hyunjae NCT's Jaehyun BTOB's Lee Chang-sub SEVENTEEN's S.Coups Wanna One's Ong Seongwu THE BOYZ's Younghoon Super Junior's Ryeowook SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan SEVENTEEN's DK NCT's Taeyong

Meanwhile, BTS members, including Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Kim Taehyung, j-hope, and Kim Namjoon, continued to maintain their rankings at 10, 6, 13, 14, and 21 in the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings despite their absence from the entertainment industry.

The members are enlisted for mandatory military service and serving their country, South Korea. They would reunite in 2025 after concluding their duty.

Meanwhile, TWS's Shinyu's brand reputation index stood at 1,462,181, while Yoon Doojoon's brand reputation index was 1,392,689, increasing by 100% since last month (March 2024).

The April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings were released by analyzing various factors. The analysis was done by the Korea Business Research Institute. These factors include communication, media coverage and interaction, consumer participation, fan reactions, community awareness, and others.

