Who is “This Man”? Fan theories run wild as SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan & Wonwoo share a gripping montage for their first single album

SEVENTEEN’s JEONGHAN X WONWOO sub-unit is now official, and they have announced their first project together. Their album is called THE MAN, a title which has raised questions and theories regarding its concept.

SEVENTEEN released the album’s first glimpse, a concept montage, via YouTube shorts and X. Fans couldn’t stop relating it to the controversial American phenomenon, globally called "This Man."

"This Man" refers to a peculiar psychological phenomenon involving a drawing of a man who has allegedly appeared in the dreams of thousands of people around the world and thus has gained widespread attention on the internet since the late 2000s.

In the montage, which is completely black and white toned, the faces of both Wonwoo and Joenghan are pencil-sketched as one. The face created resembles the image of This Man, provoking the audience to think deeply about the similarities.

Some fans assuming this theory was visible from their comments:

"Woah, this is inspired by the dream man mystery case? so cool bro," a fan said.

"So a concept can really determine the hype and the anticipation of a cb," another fan said.

"So the this man theory last time is right amazingggg!!!!" one of the other fans said.

"The concept fits me so well. I found a thing about this man specially the mental health thingy. Now made me more curious," another fan expressed.

SEVENTEEN's new sub-unit JEONGHAN X WONWOO set up a mysterious atmosphere with its first glimpse

JEONGHAN X WONWOO’s first single album, THIS MAN, will be released on June 17, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Though not much information has been released about the album, its concept montage has a mysterious vibe, according to fans. A combined portrait of both artists is drawn on a digital screen using the pencil tool. After the portrait is done, a typewriter writes a mysterious message stating:

"Have you ever seen this man? The same person appears in my dream for a few days. The dream was so clear that I was happy, but when I open my eyes, I can't remember anything. I don't remember, but the memory can be repeated. Is this my memory even mine?"

This reference and words took people to the famous case of “This Man,” stating that this concept supposedly influenced the upcoming SEVENTEEN album. However, it is important to note that nothing of such sort about the album's concept has been confirmed by the group and this is still just a fan theory.

The story of "This Man" began in January 2006 when a patient of a well-known psychiatrist in New York drew the face of a man who had repeatedly appeared in her dreams. She claimed that the man had given her advice on her private life. The psychiatrist left the drawing on his desk and left. A few days later, another patient recognized the face and said that the man had visited him in his dreams as well.

The psychiatrist decides to send the portrait to some of his colleagues who had patients with recurring dreams. Within a few months, four patients recognized the man as a frequent presence in their dreams. All the patients referred to him as "This Man."

To date, it is said that over 2000 people from cities all over the world like Los Angeles, Berlin, São Paulo, Tehran, Beijing, Rome, Barcelona, Stockholm, Paris, New Delhi, and Moscow have claimed they have seen "This Man" in their dreams. These people claim they have never met each other or had any connection with one another.

People who have seen "This Man" in their dreams describe him as having a distinct face with a large forehead, thick eyebrows, a broad nose, and thin lips. Dream encounters with "This Man" vary widely, from benign and helpful interactions to more menacing and disturbing experiences.

As this concept is related to “dream,” fans think SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit may use that in the album’s favor. Fans also feel that because one is a member of the vocal group and the other of the rap group, it will be interesting to see how JEONGHAN X WONWOO can pull off this built-up mystery.

A small scheduler of the album was also released by SEVENTEEN.

30th May - Into the Dream

7th June - Spotted: THIS MAN

8th June - Prologue Mim Soundtrack

11th June - Soundtrack Film

14th June - Teaser

17th June - Unveiled THIS MAN

The “Into The Dream” sparked even more doubts in the fans’ minds about the theory. The wait is now on the lines for these fans to see if their theory comes into being or if is SEVENTEEN about to unveil something different.