5 times SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo went viral for his visuals

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo, who celebrates his birthday on July 17, turns 27 in 2023. As a member of the hip-hop team, he has participated in writing rap parts for many of the group's songs. Even though he is not known to be the most social, confessing that he was the last to make friends among celebrities, the idol has gone viral on social media for simply existing or walking at many award shows.

With his sharp features and well-built physique, Wonwoo naturally draws attention and cameras towards himself. From taking part in cute challenges to his surprising style choices, the 1996-born rapper has charmed many into becoming his fan.

His Left and Right fancam in a crop top, dancing to NewJeans' Super Shy, and more instances where SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo enchanted netizens

1) Doing the Super Shy challenge with Hoshi

tracy 🐱 @tinkswonu wonwoo & hoshi doing super shy challenge with new jeans hyein & haerin

It seems that whenever Wonwoo dances to a NewJeans song, he is bound to go viral. After his Attention cover at this year's SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND, the rapper went viral for dancing to the Super Shy challenge with Hoshi.

Dressed casually in blue jeans, a white undershirt, and an overshirt, with a peak cap, his movements were precise and showcased the delicacy of the choreography. Fans were awestruck by his dancing, and ergo, it became a hot topic for netizens.

2) Winning hearts as the "guy wearing glasses in SEVENTEEN" at the Golden Disk Awards 2023

Fans feel that only SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo can trend for simply existing at an award function. At the 2023 Golden Disk Awards, he was dressed in an all-black outfit with a low-cut shirt and round glasses. Several clips from the show, where the idol is seen casually looking around, caused a frenzy among netizens.

He also stood out in the first ever live performance of DON QUIXOTE at the same show. Wonwoo's deep voice and exemplary stage presence made the song all the more memorable.

3) DK's birthday post making him look effortlessly handsome

In the prior instances when he went viral, the idol was styled to look his best for specific performances or events. This picture, however, clicked by bandmate DK, shows that he does not need any bells and whistles to become a trending topic.

Wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt that showed his muscular arms, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo held up peace signs with both his hands. The casual attire is suprisingly alluring, and this "boyfriend" fit also went viral recently.

4) Donning sunglasses and bending down during a 2019 concert

🗃 @vyvnce svt wonwoo viral famous 2.8 million views purple hair oty concert tour squatting down purple glasses

Singers look very cool and attractive while performing, especially when there is dancing involved in the equation as well. However, sometimes, the stars align and create moments where an idol looks especially mesmerizing.

Spolighting SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo in pink-hued lighting and dressing him in a T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses was a revelation. The 27 year-old, who had purple hair at the time, walked towards the audience and crouched before starting his rap. A fan caught this moment on camera, and the rest, as they say, is history.

5) His crop-top look during Left and Right promotions winning the internet

It is no surprise that the Bittersweet singer works out often, as he readily shows off his toned body during shows and concept photographs. When told by leader S.Coups that a crop top would suit him, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo chose to wear one for their Inkigayo showcase.

The rapper's toned abs were seen peeking through his coiffed T-shirt. This, combined with the boisterous choreography and smile on his face, caused the video (and Wonwoo's fancam) to go viral.

Apart from the ones already mentioned in this list, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo has trended on social media as the "Auditory Hallucination guy" in 2016 because of his rap part on the song. Recently, the rapper has been arresting attention for his photoshoot with Elle, that shows Wonwoo in various outfits, including a tank top that highlights his broad shoulders and toned arms.

Poll : Do you know of these viral moments of SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo? Yes No 0 votes