Mingyu, the K-pop star from the popular group SEVENTEEN, is set to make a remarkable debut at the prestigious DIOR 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show, which will take place during Paris Fashion Week. Confirmed to attend the event on February 27, 2024, The God of Music singer's inclusion in the star-studded guest list marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Expand Tweet

With this latest update, fans are expecting the artist to make a true fashion statement at the event. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) exclaimed:

"The world ain't ready for PARIS FASHION WEEK KIM MINGYU!"

Expand Tweet

Paris Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious events in the global fashion calendar, showcases the latest collections from renowned designers and fashion houses. Held twice a year, it sets the stage for high-end couture and ready-to-wear presentations, attracting celebrities, industry insiders, and fashion enthusiasts.

The event provides a glimpse into upcoming trends and offers a platform for emerging and established designers to showcase their creativity on an international scale. Front-row attendees often include influential figures from the worlds of music, film, and beyond.

Fans express joy as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is set to attend the prestigious event

For Mingyu, this marks a pivotal moment as he steps onto the global fashion stage for the first time since his debut.

The DIOR 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show is renowned for attracting A-list celebrities, industry insiders, and fashion fans, and SEVENTEEN's idol presence in the front row signifies not only his solo achievement but also the increasing recognition of K-pop idols in the international fashion scene.

As soon as the news came out, fans could not resist recalling the 2017 moment when the rapper and visual from SVT walked the ramp during BIG PARK's show on the second day of the F/W Seoul Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Even though this was Mingyu's first Fashion Week, he blended in with the other models flawlessly owing to his model-like proportions and striking appearance.

SEVENTEEN's dedicated fanbase, Carats, eagerly anticipates the rapper's debut appearance at Paris Fashion Week. They could not help but express their excitement on social media as soon as they heard the news.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mingu's debut is expected to be a highlight of the event, strengthening his position at the exciting crossroads of fashion and music on the international scene. It promises to be an amalgamation of talent and class.

The spotlight is definitely on Kim Mingyu as the countdown to February 27 approaches, as he is set to leave a memorable impact at the DIOR 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show.

As part of their FOLLOW Again encore tour, SEVENTEEN has events scheduled for March 30 and 31 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea. Following that, on May 18 and 19, their concert will be held at Yanmar Stadium in Nagai, Osaka, and on May 25 and 26 at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE