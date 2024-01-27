"KIM MINGYU THE MAN YOU ARE ": Fans in awe as the SEVENTEEN member grabs a lady's attention with his classy look

The latest episode of the travel variety show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN featuring Mingyu and the band was released by tvN on Friday, January 26, 2024. The episode showed exciting moments from SEVENTEEN's trip to Rome, Italy, and some clips also show Mingyu as he shops in Rome.

Since the release of the episode, the K-pop idol's outfit has been gathering a lot of attention on social media. The outfit in question was seen in a clip that showed the idol coming out of a store in an all-white outfit with a casual shirt tucked into his pants. He finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

One clip from the episode showed a woman shopping in the same store and turning around to look at the idol as he walked away. She pushed her glasses to her head as he turned around to look at Mingyu just as the camera panned to capture her reaction. A lot of fans who saw the clip and the woman's reaction agreed that had they been in her place, they would've done the same.

Members Seungkwan and Woozi were also surprised when they looked at him. The reactions of his bandmates and the woman in the store have gone viral all over social media. Fans took to X to talk about the idol's clothing and compliment him on the same as others spoke about what they would do if they saw the idol in real life, with one fan saying:

“The lady represents us all CARATS”: Fans react as a woman starstruck by SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu's visuals

In the latest episode of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, band members Seungkwan, Woozi, and Mingyu, were street shopping in Rome together. The trio had some memorable moments while shopping. However, what caught everyone's eyes was a lady's reaction to the HOT singer's astonishing visuals.

Fans were convinced they would be starstruck by his visuals and his outfit if they were in the same store as him. As mentioned earlier, the singer was wearing an all-white outfit. With the same, the Home Run singer left fans swooning over his style.

Previously, clips of the SEVENTEEN member bargaining with a shopkeeper from the same episode went viral on the X. Mingyu used his English speaking skills to get a good price for a duffle bag. He tried his best to get a discount on the bag but the shopkeeper politely declined the request.

This also led to a huge wave of hilarious reactions from fans as they believed that he looked like a millionaire in this outfit.

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN showcased the candid side of the K-pop band as they took to the streets of Rome with the popular producer Na Yeong-seok. The much-anticipated travel variety show airs every week on tvN and Weverse at 8:40 pm Korean Standard Time.

