In a groundbreaking partnership, K-Pop group Seventeen's Mingyu is set to feature on the cover of the ARENA HOMME+ x BVLGARI March Issue. On February 14, 2024, Arena Homme+ made exciting news on Instagram, generating buzz about the combination of high-fashion elegance and K-pop appeal.

Mingyu's engagement is expected to refine the pages, making this a must-watch affair at the crossroads of fashion and music. The official page of the magazine, @arenakorea, shared a glimpse of the photo shoot, which they referred to as a "gift on Valentine's Day." In the caption, they wrote:

"Releasing the March cover of Seventeen Mingyu's that came as a gift on Valentine's Day. He combined the Bulgarian Vision Zero One collection in his own style, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, and showed off a different look never seen before."(as per Google translation)

In another post announcing the same, they also revealed that a fashion film will be released on February 21, 2024:

"The March issue of Arena features SEVENTEEN Mingyu and Bvlgari. The passion in his eyes did not change, like the sparkling Bvlgari B.Zero1 collection. Prior to the fashion film scheduled to be released on the 21st, we will be releasing two types of moving covers first."(as per Google translation)

Arena HOMME+ is a top men's fashion magazine published twice a year.

Fans obsessed with Seventeen's Mingyu new visuals for Arena Homme+

In a sneak peek for the ARENA HOMME+ x BVLGARI March Issue, the rapper-visual of SVT dazzled fans in three stunning outfits, each highlighting the latest Bulgari B.Zero 1 Collection.

First up, he looked sharp in a white shirt, brown trousers, and a grey tie—a classic and elegant combo. The next outfit brought out his edgy side: a sleeveless black shirt and denim jeans.

The final look featured a denim jacket over a crisp white undershirt, showing the singer's versatility. No matter the outfit, Bulgari's latest collection was the star, adding a touch of luxury to Mingyu's style.

This sneak peek left fans eagerly anticipating the full spread in the March issue, where the idol seamlessly blends music, fashion, and sophistication. Their excitement knew no bounds as they were treated to glimpses of their idols showcasing luxurious and stylish ensembles:

The singer has recently attracted a lot of attention for an intriguing reason in the NANA Tour videos, which provide viewers with an exclusive peek into the group's behind-the-scenes antics on their holiday in Italy.

Unexpectedly, the K-pop idol was spotted without a shirt. Fans who aren't used to this uncensored content were thrilled. The idol, known for his strong, muscular appearance, surprised fans with these candid shots, revealing another facet that adds to his appeal.

