"Still not ready for this"- CARATs worried about SEVENTEEN' Jeonghan military enlistment following his ambiguous reply at a fan sign event

On May 11, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan gave an ambiguous reply to a fan, creating a buzz on social media about his military enlistment at an in-person fan signing event held in Seoul, South Korea. The event commemorated the release of the group's BEST ALBUM '17 IS RIGHT HERE.'

A fan present at the event shared a video on their social media handle @eoneunamza where they asked SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to say something to the future fans of the group, to which he allegedly hinted at his enlistment service. Jeonghan responded to the fans' question and stated, as translated by X user @svtmmmnt:

"Well, there's a lot of different members that have a variety of charms, so come play, but I'll be gone soon."

He replied that there were many members in the group and that non-CARATs could like their charms. However, Jeonghan stated that if those non-fans would check out the group, he would not be there soon. It led to speculations among the fandom that the idol would soon enlist for his mandatory enlistment service, owing to his reply that he wouldn't be there.

Counterattacking Jeonghan's question, the fan asked about what he meant to say by "I'll be gone soon." In response, he laughed it off and stated there were twelve other members in the group that non-Carats could check out. However, observing the SEVENTEEN member's reply and age, it's highly likely that the idol would soon begin his mandatory military service, as deduced by fans.

The internet quickly became filled with multiple snippets, discussing Jeonghan's response and expressing how the fandom was not ready to let him go.

Netizens started weaving several assumptions that since the idol underwent ankle surgery, it would be hard to enlist for his mandatory military service soon, while others sobbed about his long hair.

"Jeonghan wont enlist this year because he just had an ankle surgery recently and still needs more time to fully recover for training with this i conclude." A user reacted.

"As a seokjinnie too, it is just a short time and i am not going anywhere and i am going to see and devote my life to see you again. and again. i cancel all else just to see you." A user commented.

"This might be the last time we'll get to see long haired Hannie." A fan reacted.

Netizens reacted to how Jeonghan started making military jokes already. While some treated his ambiguous reply with sarcasm, others were fearful about how they would survive if he enlisted for his mandatory military service by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

"I've seen this movie before... hes getting everyone ready so whoever has a religion go pray contact your therapists go find a new hobby start planning your life because its Happening."- A fan commented.

"According to me now is the worst part. when they actually enlist we'll atleast have a date, something to look forward to. but now first we have to wait in fear of when they will enlist and then go through the actual enlistment... tbh idek if this makes sense."- A user said.

"I love how they can even make a lighthearted joke about enlistment." A fan reacted.

Meanwhile, many fans also thought about how fellow group member Seungkwan would react to his mandatory military service. As he is one of Jeonghan's closest friends, fans were worried that he would get emotional.

More about SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was born on October 4, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, and hails from Gyeonggi, South Korea. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2015 and under Pledis Entertainment. The idol debuted with SEVENTEEN on May 26, 2015, and was a member of the group's vocal team. He has contributed to albums, including Al1, Teen, Age, Semicolon, Director's Cut, and others.

In recent news, he underwent ankle surgery, as announced by Pledis Entertainment on December 14, 2023. Subsequently, he was absent from the group's scheduled tour activities. Following his recovery, the agency announced on February 23, 2024, that his health had improved and would return in March 2024.

SEVENTEEN released their second Korean-language compilation album, 17 is Right Here, on April 29, 2024. It featured Maestro as the leading track and sold more than 2.26 million copies on the first day of its release.