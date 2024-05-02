SEVENTEEN’s new album ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ allegedly found dumped in bulk on the streets of Japan

On May 1, 2024, SEVENTEEN made headlines as the physical copies of their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE were seen lying on the streets in Japan in bulk. Allegedly, Japanese fans purchased the album units in bulk only for them to throw it away on the roads, enraging the band's fans globally. Beside the thrown-away album copies in Shibuya, there was a notice that read,

"Feel free to take any you want." (as auto-translated by X)

Fans globally were enraged to note that many individuals used this as an excuse to collect photo cards and codes from those albums rather than honoring the group's latest comeback since 17 IS RIGHT HERE gives a nod to the group's oldest hits as well. In addition, several individuals allegedly purchased album units of the new release in bulk to further sell them in black.

For the unversed, selling goods in "black" entails exchanging items at prices higher than those that are legally set and earning a profit margin of more than 500%. This outraged CARATS (the official fandom name of SEVENTEEN) worldwide as the majority couldn't buy the new album due to this unjust practice.

SEVENTEEN's latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE meets an unfortunate fate in Japan even after a successful global release

SEVENTEEN's new release is a collection of the band's best songs from their almost decade-long journey as musicians and entertainers and was enjoyed by both new and devoted listeners such as Adore U, VERY NICE, Mansae, HOT, and more. Significantly, the new album received positive feedback from all around the world.

Additionally, at the time of writing this 17 IS RIGHT HERE rose to the top of the iTunes Top Albums lists in 17 different countries and ranked second on the Worldwide Album Chart.

The album entirely dominated LINE Music's real-time album chart in Japan since its release on April 29, 2024. The main track MAESTRO has received immense praise and the official MV has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube in two days. It debuted at No.1 in 32 countries, including Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and swiftly rose to the top of the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart. Additionally, it topped the real-time trending list on AWA, a Japanese music streaming service.

But despite achieving success in the Japanese music market, SEVENTEEN's new albums were seen lying on the streets in bulk and disposed of, which shocked the group's fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, the latest album was released on April 29 comprising new and old tracks that are divided neatly into two CDs. A unique instrumental rendition called Adore U (Instrumental) was included on the album as a special surprise for fans.

Here's the complete list of the tracks:

CD 1:

MAESTRO

LALALI

Spell

Cheers to youth

CALL CALL CALL! (Korean ver.)

Not Alone (Korean ver.)

Power of Love (Korean ver.)

DREAM (Korean ver.)

Happy Ending (Korean ver.)

Fallin' Flower (Korean ver.)

24H (Korean ver.)

Ima - Even if the world ends tomorrow (Korean ver.)

CD 2:

Adore U

Adore U (instrumental ver.)

Mansae

Pretty U

VERY NICE

BOOMBOOM

Don't Wanna Cry"

HOME;RUN

Ready to love

Rock with you

HOT

CLAP

THANKS

Oh My!

Home

Fear

Left & Right

_ WORLD

F*ck My Life

Super

God of Music

Furthermore, other unit compositions from the collection, including LALALI by the Hip-Hop Team, Spell by the Performance Team, and Song of Youth by the Vocal Team, have had impressive debuts on key Korean music platforms including Melon, Genie Music, and Bugs.

Moreover, they were listed in other Southeast Asian nations' top 10 iTunes 'Top Songs' rankings. 17 IS RIGHT HERE featured four energetic new songs in addition to SEVENTEEN's 28 prior title hits, showcasing the group's ongoing musical transformation and the musical prowess of all its 13 members.

The latest album by SEVENTEEN is their ode to their decade-long journey in the music and entertainment industry which also inspired their title track, MAESTRO, as explained by Woozi during his LIVE commentary on Weverse on April 29.

Additionally, the 13-piece boyband from Pledis Entertainment became the sole artist to have three albums surpass the 2 million copies sale mark on Hanteo, breaking the previously held record by BTS. According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold an astounding 2,269,060 copies on its first day of release on April 29, breaking the previous record for the greatest first-day sales of a top album by a K-pop artist on the chart.

SEVENTEEN had successful previous performances in Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, and this May they will play at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on May 18 and 19, 2024. Following this, the band will move to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa on May 25 and 26, 2024, as part of their Follow Again encore tour.