SEVENTEEN makes electrifying comeback with their new album’s title track MV, ‘MAESTRO’

K-pop group SEVENTEEN dropped their brand new album, 17 is Right Here, on April 29, 2024. The group has released all the songs along with the official music video for the title track, MAESTRO.

Fans love every bit of the choreography, vocals, and visuals of the song. The MV reached nearly 6 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing this article. The dark, powerful, and mysterious vibe of the song has especially been instrumental in gaining the attention of fans.

The group even surprised their fans by performing this song before its official release at their "FOLLOW TO SEOUL" concert on April 28, 2024. They also performed other new songs from the album like Cheers to Youth, Spell, and LALALI.

With this release, the group has become the first act in Hanteo’s history to have three albums to their name that sold 2 million copies each on their first day.

SEVENTEEN releases their new album titled 17 is Right Here

SEVENTEEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with their album 17 is Right Here, just a month before their ninth debut anniversary. According to their agency Pledis Entertainment, the album is meant to be a "celebration" of the group's past, present, and future.

The entire music video and its concept flourishes on the meaning of the title, MAESTRO itself. Maestro is an Italian word that simply means "master" or a person who excels in an art form. The song's MV is based heavily upon a technologically influenced world and electrically powered equipments.

The video commences with member Hoshi surrounded by sticks pointed at him while seated on the ground. It then transitions to Vernon, Wonwoo, and Mingyu striding purposefully, exuding an aura of confrontation. The scene shifts upward, revealing DK, Seungkwan, Joshua, and Jeonghan posing on a white floor, accompanied by an electric piano. Subsequently, the focus shifts to another quartet of members, The8, DINO, Hoshi, and JUN.

The subsequent scene features Woozi playing the piano, followed by the dramatic shattering of glasses in an abandoned building, revealing the group's leader, S.Coups, seated within. In this way, the video dynamically progresses. The use of robots and technically charged elements goes on throughout the video.

SEVENTEEN has also incorporated AI elements (the reining component of the current times) in their empowering and energy-oozing anthem. The lyrics and music have been woven by the group's vocal line leader, Woozi.

One of the most popular dancers of the current times in the K-pop community, Bada Lee has reportedly participated in the choreography of this song.

MAESTRO by SEVENTEEN started trending on X worldwide at number 1, just a couple of hours after its release. Not only fans but K-pop idols have also given the song a listen and expressed their admiration for it. Jungwon of ENHYPEN complimented the song on April 29, 2024.

“Whoa the MV is amazing,” Jungwon said during his livestream.

17 is Right Here is SEVENTEEN’s second anthology album, comprising a total of 33 songs, including their past as well as new songs.