SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu gets appointed as Bulgari’s first local ambassador

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was officially announced as the first local ambassador for Bulgari, the South Korean news Star Daily News reported on March 19, 2024. The 26-year-old has been modeling for the brand for a while and has even attended multiple shows before he was named the local ambassador, much to fans' delight.

He most recently appeared for the brand on March 14, 2024, as he stepped into the new Bulgari store in Korea. He appeared with fellow K-pop stars BLACKPINK's Lisa and ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki and Jungwon. Mingyu's collaboration with the brand finally attained fruition and fans celebrated the same on social media.

Mingyu appointed as luxury brand Bulgari's newest ambassador

A local ambassador is an individual appointed by Bulgari to represent the brand specifically within the local market, which is Korea in this instance. This person typically embodies the values, aesthetics, and ethos of Bulgari while also resonating with the local culture and preferences of Korean consumers.

Bulgari’s selection of the idol as the ambassador has impressed his fans as they had already deemed his aesthetics, physique, and style to be fit for the brand. It was reported that the idol being selected aligned with Bulgari and the singer's values and stylistic alignment. Additionally, reports also suggested that the idol being the ambassador might play a major role in increasing Bulgari's influence in Korea.

Just hours after the announcement was made, the SEVENTEEN star announced the same on Instagram with a series of five photos. Expressing gratitude in the caption he wrote that it was a "pleasure to be part of the Bulgari family."

The CEO of Bulgari also praised the SEVENTEEN star stating that they were very happy with the partnership.

"We are very happy regarding our partnership with Mingyu, and his positive energy, attitude, and crowd-captivating style perfectly encapsulates the value of a brand that pursues a bold spirit," the CEO added.

The idol was seen attending the local store launch of Bulgari five days ago. Several other international celebrities and K-pop idols also attended the event. Fans were impressed by the interaction between SEVENTEEN's Lisa and ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Ni-Ki, which was rarely ever seen.

The event was an exciting one for the K-community and the news about Mingyu's selection came as a cherry on top.