SEVENTEEN becomes the first artist in Hanteo history to have 3 albums sell over 2 million copies each on its debut day

K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN from Pledis Entertainment released their latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, on April 29, 2024. The 13-member group made headlines on the same day, as they set a record for being the first K-pop and Korean artist to have three albums sell over 2 million copies each on their respective debuts.

The three albums are FML, released on April 24, 2023, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, released on October 23, 2023, and 17 IS RIGHT HERE.

FML broke benchmarks for the greatest first-day and first-week sales on the Hanteo Chart in South Korea by selling 3.99 million copies on its first day alone. After that, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN became the second highest-selling album in opening-day earnings on Hanteo with over 3.2 million copies sold on the first day of its release.

SEVENTEEN joins BTS, Stray Kids, and Jungkook as the only K-pop artists to sell 2 million album units on Hanteo on its debut day

BTS initially set the record for having the most albums selling over 2 million copies on its opening day at Hanteo. The group's MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 sold over 2.65 million units on the first day of its release on February 21, 2020. Their second highest-selling album was PROOF, released on June 10, 2022, which sold over 2.15 million album units on Hanteo.

On April 29, 2024, SEVENTEEN broke BTS' record along with Stray Kids' to become the only artist to have 3 albums selling over 2 million copies on Hanteo.

With SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, the group from Pledis Entertainment (operated under HYBE Corporation) broke the prior mark set by Stray Kids' album 5-STAR, released on June 2, 2023, by JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids sold approximately 4.6 million album copies in the first week of release as their album became the No. 1 biggest-selling first-week album sales in Hanteo history after the first week ended.

Furthermore, another artist to grace the list is BTS member Jungkook, whose debut solo album, GOLDEN, sold over 2.1 million copies on Hanteo on its opening day. The South Korean solo artist from BTS released his first-ever solo album on November 3, 2023, and achieved record-breaking sales and chartings worldwide.

SEVENTEEN drops their latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, to an overwhelming response from fans

On April 29, 2024, K-pop group SEVENTEEN unveiled the music video for their newest song, MAESTRO, along with their most recent album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Woozi, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, The8, and Dino are among the members who have contributed to the production of the new album and its songs.

The latest music video for MAESTRO (title track) is set in a futuristic dystopia, a gloomy future where anything can be readily manufactured with technology, especially art, and music. The 13 members of SEVENTEEN are shown meeting with enigmatic entities while exploring this new universe.

The new album has 20 lead singles from prior Korean releases, four new songs, and an instrumental rendition of the group's breakthrough hit, Adore U. The album contains Korean translations of eight previously released Japanese lead singles —Adore U, VERY NICE, Oh My!, Fear, Rock with You, CHEERS, and Super — are incorporated into the new lead song MAESTRO.

Additionally, three more songs by SEVENTEEN members demonstrated their diversification. LALALI expresses the self-assurance and optimism of the hip-hop unit, including S. Coups (leader), Wonwoo, Mingyu, And Vernon.

Meanwhile, the song Spell conveyed the affectionate vibe of the group's performance unit, which consists of members Hoshi (leader), Jun, The8, and Dino.

Furthermore, their new album's track, Cheers to Youth, reflected the vocal unit's—Woozi (leader), Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan—appreciation of life's little pleasures and the small things that bring one joy.

The 13-member group released their new album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, right before they move into their military enlistment procedure and enrollment later this year. However, S.Coups has been exempted from serving his mandatory period in the military due to his two knee surgeries and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery. The artist has been classified as Grade 5 (unfit) as per military standards.