SEVENTEEN dictates the May K-Pop boy group brand value rankings list at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive month 

SEVENTEEN ranks No. 1 on the K-Pop boy group brand value rankings list for May 2024, marking this month as the fifth consecutive one where they dictate at the top of the list. On May 11, the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute announced the results of the analysis of the big data of K-pop groups that are currently active from April 11 to May 11.

SEVENTEEN secured the first position with an over 5,046,444 brand value index. Other factors that added up to the final brand value score of the group included the participation index of 418,535 and the media index of 1,498,687. Meanwhile, the communication index of 1,145,609 and the community index of 1,983,613 were reported by the institute.

Notably, SEVENTEEN’s score for May soared up to an impressive 21.92 percent since last month, when they scored a brand value index of 4,139,221.

Top 5 groups on the K-Pop boy group brand value rankings list for May 2024: SEVENTEEN, TWS, NCT, & more

SEVENTEEN has been making headlines for their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, featuring new songs like MAESTRO, LALALI, spell, and Cheers to youth. They have also included some of the best hits, like Super, God of Music, Left & Right, Don't Wanna Cry, and more.

The group has been maintaining its position at the top of the K-Pop boy group brand value rankings list consistently for the fifth month. The director of the Korea Business Research Institute spoke about the analysis of the rankings of the HOT singers.

"The SEVENTEEN brand value, which ranked first in the boy group brand reputation big data analysis in May 2024, was highly analyzed for 'record, breakthrough, certify' in link analysis. In keyword analysis, 'carat,'” he stated.

The director also spoke about the positive and negative ratio analyses of the group.

“Brand consumption rose 44.41 percent, brand issues rose 18.78 percent, and brand communication rose 32.08 percent,” he said.

PLEDIS’ new boy group TWS ranked No. 2 on the list with a brand value index of 2,369,830, with an increase of 76.30 percent in the score. TWS performed their songs: plot twist, BFF, and more on the second day of the KCON festival in Japan on May 11, 2024.

Fourth-generation group NCT secured the third position on the K-Pop boy group brand value rankings list with a score of 2,792,964 brand index, a slight fall of 30.77 percent in their score since April.

EXO was ranked no. 4 on the brand value rankings list with a score of 1,121,850, witnessing a 65.08 percent rise in their points as compared to last month. BTS’ brand value was analyzed with an index of 2,427,988 points, as the group took the fifth spot on the list with an increase of 17.52 in the score.

The top thirty groups on the list besides SEVENTEEN, TWS, NCT, EXO, and BTS are:

THE BOYZ

Super Junior

SHINee

Stray Kids

ASTRO

ENHYPEN

BOYNEXTDOOR

ZEROBASEONE

RIIZE

HIGHLIGHT

ATEEZ

TREASURE

TXT

BTOB

MONSTA X

INFINITE

ONF

VIXX

WINNER

2PM

TVXQ

Wanna One

PENTAGON

Shinhwa

Block B

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their upcoming 'FOLLOW' Again concerts in Japan. The group will perform at the Yanmar Stadium in Nagai, Osaka, on May 18–19, 2024. Moving on to the next two shows at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa on May 25–26, 2024.