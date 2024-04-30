You Will Die in 6 Hours featuring NCT's Jaehyun: Poster release, cast, plot, and all you need to know

On Tuesday, April 30, TGV Cinemas unveiled the first poster of the Korean film You Will Die in 6 Hours featuring NCT's Jaehyun. The NCT member has been making headlines recently for his debut film based on a Japanese novel as he is expected to showcase a new side as an actor.

Jaehyun is seen showcasing a serious yet calm expression according to the poster. Moreover, the atmosphere illustrated in the image is eerie, while Jaehyun looks in the front direction.

Previously, on January 25, You Will Die in 6 Hours unveiled the first look of the film featuring Jaehyun and Park Ju-hyun. The two actors encounter a strange situation where Jaehyun is seen holding Park Ju-hyun's hand as she is seen seemingly fallen on the road.

With the release of the first still, the production team also revealed that they have completed the post-production work for the film and the overseas sales of the film will begin with the EFM (European Film Market) which is a part of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Everything you need to know about You Will Die in 6 Hours featuring NCT's Jaehyun

Cast

Expand Tweet

K-pop idol Jaehyun or Jeong Yun-oh of NCT is widely popular for his singing and rapping skills, he showcased his acting through the rom-com drama Dear.M. The Sticker singer is all geared up for his big screen debut through the film You Will Die in 6 Hours.

He will transform himself into the character of Jun-woo, a young man possessing supernatural powers to predict the death of people. He is expected to lead the screen with a mysterious aura in this thriller film.

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Park Ju-hyun who is known for her versatile acting will play the role of Jeong-yoon, a girl who is predicted to die in the film.

Park Ju-hyun previously appeared in dramas like Extracurricular, Love All Play, Zombie Detective, The Forbidden Marriage and more. Park Ju-hyun also appeared in films like Project Silence, Seoul Vibe, and The Dude in Me.

Meanwhile, Café Minamdang actor Kwak Si-yang will play the character of Ki-hoon. In the film, Kwak Si-yang will be seen as a crime investigator, an elite principled man, and a compassionate anti-war activist, all in one.

Furthermore, Hot Stove League actor Kim Min-sang will reportedly join the cast members. However, not much has been revealed about his character.

Plot of You Will Die in 6 hours

You Will Die in 6 Hours is inspired by the mystery thriller novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu written by renowned Japanese author Takano Kazuaki. The film consists of six short stories about characters who fall into agony after learning about a mysterious man's unnatural powers.

Jaehyun’s character Jun-woo warns Jeong-yoon that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday. Jeong-yoon does not believe Jun-woo’s words and goes her way as she decides to find out about it. As Jeong-yoon looks for her potential murderer, she finds traces of Jun-woo linked with a series of murder cases which leaves her question whether he will save her or become the reason for her death.

About NCT’s Jaehyun’s recent activities

The Fact Check singer will reportedly act in the upcoming revenge drama I Believe You alongside Lee Chae-min. Jaehyun is expected to play the role of a bullying victim who overcomes his fear and seeks revenge against his bully who lives with him under the same roof.

Responding to the reports, his management agency SM Entertainment said,

“The appearance has not been confirmed, but it is one of the works under review.”

According to New 1, You Will Die in 6 Hours will reportedly be released in the second half of 2024.