SEVENTEEN's Mingyu takes the internet by storm with just one clip in the 'LALALI' music video

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is all over social media for just one segment from the K-pop group's latest music video, LALALI. Mingyu is seen shirtless in the sauna bathtub for barely two seconds. This scene from the music video has become one of the most talked-about topics among fans and netizens on the internet.

On Friday, May 10, SEVENTEEN dropped the music video for their unit song, LALALI, showcasing the rebellious side of the members as they indulge in fun activities. The music video featured the boy group's popular hip-hop unit members: the leader S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon.

The 97-liner member also garnered attention for another scene from the MV, where he sat in front of an inanimate globe with LALALI written on it and kisses spread all over it. Mingyu wiped lipstick from his face, which sent fans into a frenzy as he said the following lines:

“Chilling and earning is the feeling of LALALI, but I have love for every fan in the world."

SEVENTEEN's anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

K-pop group SEVENTEEN released their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, at 6 p.m. KST. The best-of album includes some of the hit tracks throughout the boy group's 9-year-long music career. The album featured new tracks like the titular tune, MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to youth.

The song Spell is performed by the dance unit of the group which includes Hoshi, Jun, THE8, and Dino. Meanwhile, Cheers to youth is a unit track by the vocal team, which includes Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan.

The first disc of the album featured the Korean version of SEVENTEEN's Japanese songs like CALL CALL CALL, Fallin’ Flower, 24H, and more. Meanwhile, the second disc included Super, HOT, Left & Right, F*uck My Life, VERY NICE, and many more previous hits.

Before the album release, YG PLUS SEVENTEEN's album distributors announced that the pre-order stock for 17 IS RIGHT HERE had surpassed 3 million. This stock is the number of copies produced before the release of the album, determined by different factors, including pre-orders made by fans.

According to Hanteo, 17 IS RIGHT HERE sold out a total of 2,967,937 in the first week of its release from April 29 to May 5. The group recorded the highest sales for the first week of any album released this year and the highest first-week sales of any anthology album on Hanteo, surpassing BTS’ Proof.

SEVENTEEN's LALALI performance at the "FOLLOW" concert before the song release

SEVENTEEN held their highly anticipated concert “FOLLOW” in Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 6 p.m. KST and on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5 p.m. KST. The group caught fans off guard with the performance of the songs from 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which was yet to be released then.

They performed MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to youth, showcasing their performing skills and vocal prowess. Music videos for Spell and Cheers to youth are also set for release this month. The music video for the dance unit song will be released on May 17 at midnight KST. The vocal unit song will be out on May 24 at midnight KST.