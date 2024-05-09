“It’s not funny anymore”— CARATs react after a disrespectful banner aimed towards SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu was spotted at the group’s recent fan event

On May 4, 2024, SEVENTEEN conducted a Special GV Event to celebrate the release of the group's recent album, 17 Is Right Here, at the Donghae Culture & Arts Center Grand Theater, Kwangwoon University, 20 Gwangun-ro, Nowon-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Soon, a video from the GV event went viral on social media, where SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was spotted interacting with the crowd. As he was standing amidst fans, the idol was pushing down a banner and walking away with a calm demeanor. However, CARATs stated that something was wrong and the banner had something negative.

On May 7, 2024, X user @resplendentGYU discovered that the banner/sign that Mingyu pushed down had potato jokes, which Mingyu did not like. The idol had previously mentioned that he was not comfortable with such jokes.

CARATs took to social media, urging the fandom to stop making such jokes as they were not funny anymore.

"When will people learn that some jokes aren't supposed to be always funny?? If the person you are joking with already dismissed it many times, it means you need to stop, and it's not funny anymore. Be respectful," the user stated.

Netizens warned the user not to call herself a real CARAT:

"He's uncomfortable with potato jokes and he also refrain from taking off his cap/beanie on lives because you guys used that screenshot everywhere to make fun of him. and you still dare to post this knowing you did both," another user reacted.

"Don't call yourself a carat and a 17 supporter if when you have the opportunity to go to see them and show your love and support for them, you make this kind of hurtful and disrespectful banners," A user said.

"This potato joke needs to be over I’m gonna start jumping people! After the amount of times he said that he’s uncomfortable you decide to pull this shit. You truly do not deserve him!" another user stated."

Netizens urged the user to set boundaries and not to make potato jokes again:

"set your boundaries, mingyu already told carats ,he does not like that photo!!!!!. r u sure your a carat? how you be so proud abou thattttt!!!!!!!!!!!!"- A user said.

"Damn you thought this is funny is horrible, how you push away the respect to him at yet calling yourself a fan? a fan wouldn't make their favorite artist feel uncomfortable. please dear, check yourself out if you're gonna continue this. this, is unacceptable behavior, another user reacted.

"I dont think it's the potato joke per se, but the photo/screenshot that mingyu asked carats NOT to print and use as placard. The fact that you did it despite him asking carats not to is disrespectful,"another user reacted.

"Mingyu has said it several times he is uncomfortable with that,you are so evil. You are not his friend,stop doing this. it is not something to be proud of. Im absolutly disgusted by your behavior," a fan wrote.

CARATs observed that SEVENTEEN's Mingyu dealt with the disrespectful sign/banner with professionalism and maturity

The X user @minretriever, who carried the banner/sign to the event, shared its picture through their social media on May 5, 2024. The fan stated that they found nothing wrong with it and added laughing emojis in Korean Language. The user captioned the post as: "What are you saying? I was holding this."

Soon, the CARATs discovered her post and translated it for the international fandom. It contained phrases such as 'potato kingdom,' 'thumb princess,' and 'kim mingu.' The banner/sign contained a picture of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu with messy hair that he had previously confessed to fans that he did not like.

He also requested fans not to bring those pictures to the concerts and use them for a banner or a sign.

CARATs soon flooded @minretriver X's update with multiple comments reminding her how SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was comfortable with the picture, and that she should respect the idol's decision. They stated that Mingyu was uncomfortable with potato jokes and that if the user was a real CARAT, she would not do such a thing.

However, the viral video where SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was spotted pushing down banners also invited positive reactions from fans. They stated that the idol handled the matter professionally and maintained his deamour throughout the event. They weaved a plethora of praises for the SEVENTEEN member's maturity and how bravely he handled the situation.

SEVENTEEN's 17 Is Right Here was released on April 29, 2024. The album featured Maestro as the leading track. The album sold more than 2.26 million copies on the first day of its release.