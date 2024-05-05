SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu shares unheard dorm stories, desire to release a solo, & more in the recent Fairy Table episode alongside Joshua

On May 5, 2024, SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Joshua appeared on the Korean show, Fairy Table. In this episode, they made many revelations that were previously unknown to the fandom. In the interview, which was released on YouTube, they talked about a range of topics like their first daesang, their past dormitory experiences, their goals, friendship, and more.

However, it does not possess English subtitles. Therefore, some fans undertook the esteemed effort of translating crucial parts of the interview for their international counterparts.

Fans absolutely loved the rawness of the above-mentioned revelations and have become eager to find out more about the group in the future. This interview was an honest reflection of the bond that the group SEVENTEEN has fostered over the years as they’re reaching the milestone of their ninth debut anniversary pretty soon.

Mingyu and Joshua give a ride of mixed emotions to SEVENTEEN fans

During this Fairy Jaehyeong interview released on May 5, 2024, Joshua and Mingyu reminisced about their days living in dormitories. Joshua recalled the challenges they had faced, particularly with cleanliness issues. He explained that as someone who valued cleanliness, it was frustrating to live with roommates who didn't clean up after themselves. Despite his attempts to address the issue, he eventually gave up due to the recurring problem.

"When living at home, I really don’t like it when people don’t clean up so I don’t really step out of my room bc the guys don’t clean up after they eat. I couldn’t understand that mindset. As both of us are a little nosy, we tired to clean several times before but they continued to not clean up so we gave up," Mingyu shared.

The K-pop idol added that dealing with messy roommates, especially as young adults, had been a common struggle. He described scenarios where dishes were left unwashed overnight, causing food to harden in pots and laundry was left hanging on drying racks indefinitely. They shared amusing anecdotes about mistaking each other's underpants and the challenges of living in close quarters.

Transitioning to their training days, Mingyu recounted how he had balanced rigorous training schedules with attending school. He often trained late into the night, slept at school, and returned to training early in the morning. Joshua, on the other hand, envied his bandmate's ability to attend school while he spent most of his time in the practice room, studying Korean and honing his skills.

Mingyu also expressed the desire to create a solo song saying:

"I also want to let people hear a 3-minute song with my own voice. Isn’t it time for people to know my voice? The voice of a person named Mingyu."

Reflecting on SEVENTEEN's goals, Joshua emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships within the group. He had hoped that they would continue to communicate openly and resolve issues promptly, preserving their close bond. For himself, Joshua had prioritized happiness and well-being for both himself and his loved ones.

In summary, Joshua and Mingyu shared candid insights into their experiences living in dorms and their aspirations for both themselves and their group, SEVENTEEN. Their stories offered a glimpse into the challenges and joys of pursuing their dreams in the competitive world of K-pop.