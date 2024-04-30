"We love each other a lot": SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu opens up about his equation with his younger sister in the latest episode of "Gyewon of the Month"

On April 30, 2024, Pledis Entertainment released a new video of SEVENTEEN on Gyewon of the Month on DdeunDdeun's official YouTube channel. The latest episode featured Mingyu, Hoshi, and The8 from the popular K-pop group. Mingyu and Hoshi were seen locking horns in this playful episode, where the two artists were quizzed by The8 about their respective siblings and more.

During the fun-filled episode, the Bulgari ambassador shared his close equation with his younger sister, Kim Minseo. Mingyu emphasized that he meets his sister quite often and how much they "love each other."

"We see and contact each other often. We love each other a lot. We would go out to eat, play, take pictures, etc. People think that our relationship is interesting" (auto-translations by YouTube)

"He is still a reliable big brother": Minseo's letter about SEVENTEEN's Mingyu touches everyone's hearts

At the beginning of the video, both SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Hoshi were asked by The8 to read their respective introduction letters written by their siblings. Although Hoshi's older sister revealed in a humorous letter how often as kids she and Hoshi would fight in Taekwondo gear, Mingyu's sister penned a very touching message for her brother.

Kim Minseo mentioned in her letter that her elder brother has been away from her and their family since a young age due to his idol training at Pledis Entertainment. Hence, the two never got the chance to make enough memories as siblings. However, Minseo elaborated that she still relies on Mingyu for everything, despite him being away all the time. She wrote,

"Since he was young, our Mingyu lived away as a trainee. We didn't know much about our school life and didn't make many memories together, but he is still a reliable big brother for his existence. I have no concerns for him as I am always so proud of him. We have surprisingly similar values and thoughts. I know he will always offer the right answer, and I always look for him first." (auto-translations by YouTube)

The captivating YouTube program Gyewon of the Month also disclosed that Mingyu majored in STEM while SEVENTEEN's Hoshi graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts. The Bulgari and Dior ambassador shared how he sees everything in numbers as he majored in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) when The8 was explaining the game rules to him and Hoshi.

The particular episode highlighted Mingyu's academic prowess and underscored his intelligence and immaculate problem-solving skills, which he had demonstrated throughout the years on several variety shows and more. Furthermore, both he and Hoshi played games, where they had to answer questions regarding their respective siblings.

In between segments, Mingyu was asked about what his sister had gifted him. In response, he said that he is always thrilled when Minseo shares with him about her interests or her goals. Mingyu continued, sharing how those are pleasant times for him, since it seems like he's receiving precious presents.

"When she shares with me that she's working hard on what she enjoys, it feels like a present to me and it makes me feel happy"

Mingyu shares how he feels happy whenever his sister shares her goals and everyday life with him. (Screenshot via YouTube video/DdeunDdeun)

Mingyu and Hoshi's striking difference in equations with their respective siblings amuses fans

As the show progressed, SEVENTEEN member The8 played host of the show and mediator. Mingyu and Hoshi were required to respond to questions concerning their sisters in a quiz-style game. One heart light would be illuminated for each right response, and the participant who got all 10 hearts to light up the quickest would win.

However, the caveat was that the losing member in the game would have to pay for the reward that the winner gets to take home for their sibling. The production team and staff wouldn't pay for the prize.

When The8 asked the two SEVENTEEN members whether they were aware of what their respective sisters wanted, Hoshi bluntly responded that he was clueless, while Mingyu said that his sister (Minseo) had been coveting a hair drier for a while.

The crew member also mentioned right away that they had gotten in touch with Hoshi's sister, who had requested money as her reward. Hoshi responded that she makes a lot of money herself, which brought even more comedy and hilarity to the program.

In other news, SEVENTEEN released their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024. The release marked another milestone, as SEVENTEEN became the only K-pop and Korean artist to have three albums (FML, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, and 17 IS RIGHT HERE) sell over 2 million copies each on Hanteo on its debut day.