"He's just a kid in a big body": Fans adore SEVENTEEN Mingyu's cute tactics while ordering lobster in the latest episode of NANA Tour

On Friday, February 16, SEVENTEEN's latest NANA Tour episode was released, revealing several new moments that the members shared during their trip to Europe. The travel reality show NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN, in collaboration with the Game Caterers and Youth Over Flowers' PD, Na Young-suk, has been one of the most exciting content from the group for CARATs this year.

The recent moment that fans can't stop talking about only adds to how much they will miss the show. As the members were gathered at the restaurant to have a meal, they went around ordering their food. When it was Mingyu's turn, the idol who wanted to have lobster, was struggling to communicate the same due to the language barrier.

When the waiter kept misunderstanding his pronunciation, he began to imitate lobster claws to make the waiter understand his order. To make the moment more hilarious, Hoshi, kept saying words that rhymed with lobster, such as,

"We are superstar. He's popstar."

Fans found the moment both adorable and funny at the same time, one fan even referred to the idol being just a kid in a big man's body.

Fans can't stop talking about SEVENTEEN Mingyu's adorable attempt at ordering lobster in the latest NANA Tour episode

The travel reality show starring the thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN, has had fans excited and thrilled as they come across several moments and stories of the members that they otherwise wouldn't catch a glimpse of. However, as of February 16, the show has come to an end, concluding the group's spontaneous yet healing trip to Italy.

Regardless, NANA Tour's last episode carried a lot of intriguing, hilarious, and adorable moments that fans have been discussing. One of the moments includes Mingyu's adorable tactic that he used to order lobster at a restaurant. As the members were ordering their lunch at the European restaurant, the idol decided that he'd take the lobster. However, when he was trying to order the same in English, the waiter couldn't catch his pronunciation.

She also misunderstood that he was asking for pasta instead of lobster, and therefore, Mingyu had to bring out his tactics to better help the waiter understand. He began to demonstrate what a lobster looks like by making a claw with his hands, and the members immediately burst out in laughter. Hoshi, being the hilarious person he is, started rolling out words that somewhat rhymed with 'lobster', which only made the members laugh harder.

Vernon, one of the two English-speaking members of SEVENTEEN, couldn't control his laughter at the tactics Mingyu pulled. Moreover, when Hoshi began to match Mingyu's level of goofiness, Vernon told him to stop his jokes, and fans found the moment absolutely hilarious. While it's no surprise that Mingyu has proven himself to be an adorable person with his several habits and mannerisms, fans can never get tired of watching the idol.

Fans bid goodbye to the NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN as their final episode was released on February 16. However, the CARATs are hoping for a season 2 with all thirteen members of the band as SEVENTEEN leader S. Coups missed out on the impromptu vacation due to his ACL injury.