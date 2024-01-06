"What do I do with this information": Fans in a meltdown as Wonwoo, THE8, and Vernon caught sleeping without clothes in NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN members Wonwoo, THE8, and Vernon have sent the fans into a frenzy as the first episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN aired on January 5. The pilot episode of the travel show revealed which members of the K-pop group sleep with no clothes and fans can not keep calm.

During the episode, the boy group was surprised as the famous producer Na Yeong-seok kept his promise to film YOUTH OVER FLOWERS with them. SEVENTEEN was in Japan resting in their hotel rooms after the conclusion of their FOLLOW concert.

Unexpected crew members, along with cameras ready to film the reactions of SEVENTEEN, entered the hotel room. Many members were not sleeping; however, some were awakened from their sweet sleep.

Wonwoo, THE8, and Vernon were the ones to sleep with no clothes on. The clips of the members wrapped in blankets dazed fans on social media. They were thrilled to see these visuals and shared their wild reactions on social media.

A fan on the X said,

“LITERALLY INSANEEEE”: Fans react as Wonwoo, THE8, and Vernon are revealed to be the members who sleep without clothes on NANA TOUR with Seventeen

The pilot episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN revealed members of the PLEDIS boy group who sleep with no clothes. As soon as Na PD saw Wonwoo, he could not help but wonder how broad his shoulders were. Na Yeong-seok said,

“Our Wonwoo, why are your shoulders so wide?”

The Super singers quickly said it was 58 cm. On the other hand, Hoshi, DK, Seungkwan, and other members stood outside Vernon's room while Seungkwan had to go inside to check if he was dressed appropriately.

As heard in the video, @vernonsource on the X translated their conversations.

Vernon said,

"I don’t think i’m in a state where i can do something like this (?) right now?"

To which Seungkwan replies,

"who decided on that?"

Hoshi can be heard saying,

"He thinks we’re joking around again."

Seungkwan then goes inside his room, and Vernon can be heard saying,

"I haven’t taken off my makeup yet..."

Seungkwan replies,

"Just put on some clothes first, quick!"

Meanwhile, THE8, aka Xiu Minghao, was awoken by massive applause from the SEVENTEEN members, Na PD, and crew members. He woke up in his blonde blanket, greeting everyone.

Fans gushed over the clips, knowing this particular fact about the FML singers on the NANA TOUR, and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Here are some reactions by fans:

The first episode of the thrilling travel show set in Rome, Italy, aired on January 5 on tvN Asia. Meanwhile, the full version for Weverse members was out at 10 pm Korean Standard Time. The last episode is expected to be aired by February 16, while no episode will be aired on February 7 due to New Year's Day celebrations.