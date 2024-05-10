BTS becomes the 1st K-pop group to receive quintuple platinum RIAA in the U.S.

On Thursday, May 9, BTS’ smash hit track Dynamite received quintuple platinum from the RIAA, making them the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone. They are now the second Korean act following PSY's song Gangnam Style.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) honored the group with a quintuple platinum certification as the song sold over 5 million units in the United States. Previously, the RIAA certified Dynamite triple platinum on November 1, 2021. The same year, the track achieved Platinum, double platinum, and gold certification from the RIAA on March 17.

More about BTS’ Dynamite commercial success: Billboard Hot 100, Grammy Nominations, and more

On August 21, 2020, the seven-piece K-pop band BTS released its first English single, Dynamite. The single took the music industry by storm and became one of the top-charting songs on multiple international music charts that year. This disco-funk track was penned by lyricists David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

It received appreciation from fans and listeners as it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Notably, BTS created history by becoming the first Korean act to reach this milestone. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.

The BIGHIT MUSIC group became the fastest group to achieve three No. 1 songs on the chart within three months since the Bee Gees. According to Gramm, this feat was achieved by Bee Gees more than 42 years ago since 2020.

Dynamite landed them their first Grammy nominations. It was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Previously, at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the group performed for the first time alongside Lil Nas X on his popular track Old Town Road.

Dynamite surpassed over 1.8 billion views on YouTube at approximately 3.06 am KST on February 23, 2024. This is the fastest music video by a Korean artist on the platform to reach this feat. Furthermore, it is the first music video by a Korean boy group ever to surpass 1.8 billion views. It took Dynamite 3 years, 6 months, 1 day, and 14 hours to achieve this.

All about BTS’ military service

BTS members Kim Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook are currently serving in the military. On December 11, 2023, Kim Namjoon, and Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, 2023. Jimin and Jungkook became the last two members of the group to enlist in the military.

Notably, Jin was the first member to begin his mandatory military conscription on December 12, 2024. The eldest member will make his return to the music industry in June 2024. Jin will be discharged from his service before the group’s 11th debut anniversary, which is on June 13, 2024.

Furthermore, J-Hope who enlisted in April 2023 is set to be discharged in October 2024. Suga became the third among the group members to enlist in September 2023 after concluding his solo world tour D-Day.

All the members are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.