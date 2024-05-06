10 time-travel K-dramas to watch if you liked Lovely Runner

The ongoing time-travel K-drama Lovely Runner is trending in the K-drama community due to its appealing storyline and the onscreen chemistry between Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok. The series has been gaining quite the momentum and garnering a wide fanbase among both international and domestic audiences, as it witnessed 4.095% nationwide ratings for episode 8, as per Nielsen Korea.

As the female protagonist time-travels to save someone dear to her, fans are hooked on the series with its constant twists and turns. They are eagerly awaiting to see how the Lovely Runner unfolds the tragic fate of Ryu Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok) and if Im Sol (played by Kim Hye-yoon) will save him through time travel.

While waiting for the next episodes of Lovely Runner, viewers can binge-watch some of the best time-travel dramas depicting themes of love, crime, psychology, history, comedy, and many more.

Signal, Mr.Queen, My Perfect Stranger, and other K-dramas to watch while waiting for new episodes of Lovely Runner

1) Signal

Featuring Signal Cast (Image via tvN/X)

Where to watch: WeTV, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Tubi, Prime Video, and iQIYI

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong

The crime and time-travel series Signal was named the Best Drama Award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards and received acclaim from critics due to its realistic storyline. The drama aired from January 22 to March 12, 2016, and is based on the 2000 film Frequency and real-life crime incidents in South Korea.

Signal was penned by Kim Eun-hee and helmed by Kim Won-seok and included episodes on the infamous Hwaseong serial murders. The drama delves into the terrific partnership of a cold case profiler based in 2015 and a detective living in 1989. They connect via a supernatural Walkie-Talkie and solve multiple cold cases.

Unlike Lovely Runner, the drama revolves around crime cases and their adverse consequences and can keep viewers hooked to their screen. It has been renewed for a second season in March 2024.

2) Mr. Queen

Featuring Mr.Queen Cast (Image via tvN/X)

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu

Cast: Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun

Mr. Queen aired from December 12, 2020, and February 14, 2021. It is the tenth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, with the last episode bagging 17.3% viewership ratings nationwide, as per Nielsen Korea. The story is based on the Chinese web series Go Princess and is directed by PD Yoon Sung-sik and penned by Park Gye-ok and Choi Ah-il.

The drama chronicles the story of a modern-day chef discovering himself in the body of a queen, Kim So-Yong, residing in the Joseon era. As he struggles to find his way home, he is entangled with King Cheoljong, and multiple events unfold to change their fates. Similar to Lovely Runner, the drama emphasizes themes of budding romance and comedy, which viewers find entertaining.

3) My Perfect Stranger

My Perfect Stranger Cast (Image via KBS2/Instagram)

Where to watch: Wavve, Rakuten Viki, Viu, and Kocowa

Cast: Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo

My Perfect Stranger aired from May 1 to June 20, 2023, and was penned by screenwriter Baek So-yeon. The series was directed by Kang Soo-yeon and Lee Woong-hee.

It chronicles the strange encounter of two individuals with different goals who time-travel to 1987 and begin working towards their dreams. While the male protagonist wants to know the truth behind the serial murder case, the female lead aims to prevent her parents from falling in love.

Unlike Lovely Runner, My Perfect Stranger remains an underrated masterpiece waiting to be discovered by more viewers.

4) Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon Cast (Image via tvN/X)

Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo

Aired between September 25 and November 14, 2023, the hit time-travel series, Twinkling Watermelon, is directed by Son Jeong-hyeon and Yoo Beom-sang. It is penned by screenwriter Jin Soo-wan.

The time-travel drama depicts the story of a CODA boy with a gifted voice who goes back in 1995, where he has the opportunity to change the future. He is accompanied by another female time traveler and forms a music band called Watermelon Sugar with his father.

Similar to Lovely Runner, the lead in Twinkling Watermelon wants to change the fate of his close ones. The central characters in the drama pulled the heartstrings of the audience, and Twinkling Watermelon was one of the most viral dramas of last year.

5) Life on Mars

Life on Mars Cast (Image via OCN/X)

Where to watch: Disney+

Cast: Jung Kyung-ho, Park Sung-woong, Go Ah-sung, Oh Dae-hwan, and Noh Jong-hyun

The psychological and comedy-drama Life on Mars aired between June 9 and August 5, 2018. A remake of the hit British TV series of the same name, Life on Mars was directed by Lee Jeong-hyo and penned by Lee Dae-II.

The series delves into the story of an ambitious and successful leader of a crime investigation team, Han Tae-joon, who finds himself in the winter of 1988 after an unfortunate accident. In the past, he was appointed as a detective at a police station in a small city, when he experienced multiple mental issues.

Unlike Lovely Runner, the drama focuses on the psychology of a person who sets out to solve cases with instinct. It is one of the most underrated dramas that should be watched for its compelling storytelling.

6) Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband Cast (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)

Where to watch: Prime Video and TVING

Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon, and Lee Gi-kwang

The time-travel drama with a flavor of revenge, Marry My Husband, concluded with a high viewership rating of 11.951% nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. The drama aired between January 1, 2024, and February 20, 2024, and is based on a web novel of the same name. It was penned by Shin Yoo-dam and directed by Park Won-guk and Han Jin-seon.

The plot follows the story of Ji-won, who is diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2023 and has to deal with a terrible husband having an affair with her best friend. After Ji-won discovers her husband's affair, she gets killed by him, but surprisingly travels back to 2013, where she meets Yoo Ji-hyuk and tries to change her future by embarking on the journey of revenge.

Similar to Lovely Runner, the drama emphasizes how the leads could save themselves from succumbing to the terrible fate of the future. It is one of the popular dramas of 2024 due to its concept of self-love and revenge and a strong female lead.

7) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Cast (Image via SBS TV/Instagram)

Where to watch: SBS VOD

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, IU, and Kang Ha-neul

Based on the Chinese novel, Bu Bu Jing Xin, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, premiered between August 29 to November 1, 2016. It was penned by screenwriter Cho Yoon-young and directed by Kim Kyu-tae. Each episode was sold for $400,000 to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku, with the series totaling $8 million. Moon Lovers emerged as the most expensive drama to be purchased in 2016.

The series revolves around the story of Go Ha-jin, who time-travels to the period of the Goryeo Dynasty during a complete solar eclipse. As she finds herself in 941, in the body of Hae-soo, the female lead is intertwined in a love triangle with Prince Wang-wook and Prince Wang-soo. However, as she dies in the drama, Ha-jin finds herself back in the 21st century.

Similar to Lovely Runner, the drama revolves around a love story that remains incomplete due to the enmity prevailing in the palace. Viewers were left craving for season 2, as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo concluded with a cliffhanger.

8) Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple cast (Screenshot/Viki Website)

Where to watch: iQIYI, Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Kocowa

Cast: Jang Na-ra and Song Ho-jun

The time-travel and romance drama Go Back Couple premiered between October 13 and November 18, 2017. It was penned by Kwon Hye-joo and helmed by Ha Byung-hoon. It was based on the Naver webtoon, Do It One More Time, published in 2016 by Hong Seung-pyo and Kim Hye-yeon.

The drama chronicles the story of a 38-year-old married couple, Choi Ban-do and Ma Jin-joo, who become bitter with time and regret marrying each other, despite being head-over-heels for each other at the time of their marriage. They subsequently travel back to when they were in their 20s and rekindle their faded love like Lovely Runner.

Similar to Lovely Runner, the drama narrates a beautiful and heartbreaking love story that only needs a chance to bloom again. Fans believe it is one of the underrated dramas in South Korea.

9) Hit the Top

Hit the Top Cast (Screenshot/Viki Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Apple TV

Cast: Yoon Shi-yoon, Lee Se-young, Kim Min-jae and Cha Tae-hyun

The comedy and time-travel drama Hit the Top aired between June 2 and July 22, 2017. It was written by screenwriter Lee Young-chul, while the directors of the show include Cha Tae-hyun and Yoo Ho-jin.

The drama depicts the journey of idol Yoon Hyun-jae, who mysteriously time-travels from 1993 to 2017. He discovers his disappearance in 1994 in the past and starts digging up the reason behind the troubles of his life. Similar to Lovely Runner, the underrated masterpiece entertains viewers with its comical elements.

10) Again My Life

Again My Life Cast (Screenshot/Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Lee Kyung-young, Kim Ji-eun, and Jung Sang-hoon

Again My Life concluded with an impressive nationwide viewership rating of 10.5%, according to Nielsen Korea. It premiered between April 8 and May 28, 2022, and was penned and helmed by Lee Hae-nal and Han Chul-soo, respectively. The law and time-travel drama is based on the web novel of the same name.

The drama delves into the struggling life of Kim Hee-woo, who works hard from emerging as a low-grade high schooler to becoming a righteous prosecutor. While investigating corruption, he is murdered by an unidentified man. However, instead of dying, he finds himself alive again and strives to live.

Unlike Lovely Runner, the drama is more focused on law and justice, which keeps viewers glued to their screen throughout the ending of Again My Life.

Apart from these titles, viewers can also binge-watch other time-travel series similar to Lovely Runner, such as Tunnel, Rooftop Prince, Live Up to Your Name, Tomorrow With You, Blue Birthday, 365: Repeat the Year, and others. For a fresh yet intriguing concept, fans can also check out the highly acclaimed time-travel Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day.

The new episodes of Lovely Runner air every Monday and Tuesday and are available to stream on Rakuten Viki.