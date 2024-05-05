On May 4, 2024, rising Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok expressed his gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support at the Jeonju International Film Festival meet and talk event. Witnessing a large number of fans in attendance at the event, the South Korean actor and model was emotional and conveyed his thanks, as translated by allkpop:

"I'm very thankful and excited, and I hope that we can all enjoy this time."

Expand Tweet

Established in 2000, the Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) is a non-competitive Asian film festival hosted by the JEONJU Organizing Committee. The latest addition is scheduled to take place between May 1 and May 10, 2024, at the Jeonju Film Street in Jeonju, South Korea. The festival aims to introduce experimental and international films, emphasizing the different paths of contemporary film art.

Byeon Woo-seok went nervous with loud cheers from the fans at the Jeonju International Film Festival

Byeon Woo-seok opted for a simple yet stylish ensemble at the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival, sporting a brown sweater with diamond-printed shapes layered over a shirt. He paired this with black pants and shoes, allowing his natural beauty and innocence to shine through with his exposed forehead. He was accompanied by Gong Seung-yeon and Bang Hyorin at the event.

Fans who attended the meet and talk event shared the videos and pictures on the internet. Subsequently, the content went viral on social media, where fans could see the overwhelming support for Byeon Woo-seok.

Expand Tweet

Rising to fame for his role as Ryu Sun-jae in an ongoing time-travel and romance drama, Lovely Runner, the actor encountered an unexpected response at the Jeonju International Film Festival. Initially anticipated to draw around 200 fans, the event instead saw a turnout of 900 fans, leaving Byeon Woo-seok both emotional and nervous.

As Byeon Woo-seok greeted fans, the room erupted with a massive response, and he stated the following words, as translated by allkpop:

"In truth, there are not many opportunities for us to communicate while being in such close proximity. So to be able to come to Jeonju, to this beautiful place and talk with you, and see you up close. I can't talk right now because I'm so nervous."

He further explained that the space was planned for the fans and the actors to engage closely, expressing his gratitude and excitement. In response to a question about his rising popularity due to Lovely Runner, which he could see at the event, he shared, as translated by allkpop:

"'I'm still so bewildered and I'm so amazed and grateful that so many people came today. Of course, I try to do my best in every production I am in. This production was also one where I strived to work hard because I really liked the character, so I'm just so thankful and amazed that so many people like the drama."

During the event, Byeon Woo-seok once got so nervous that he even forgot about the question and admired the loud cheers for him in the room. The actor also shared that he liked the film The Notebook for a long time and stated that he feels more comfortable watching movies at home than at the cinema.

Responding to a question about the thing he likes doing alone, he stated, as translated by X user @youthofMay:

"I really like delicious fruit that I eat when I come home from work, when I'm alone it's tteokbokki, so.. oh how do you know abt honey americano (꿀아메리카노)? Yes, honey americano and fruit while eating tteokbokki."

On May 5, 2024, the actor took to his social media account to share several pictures from the Jeonju International Film Festival, captioning the post, "Jeonju International Film Festival was beautiful."

Lovely Runner airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST. Additionally, it is available for streaming on TVING and Rakuten Viki.