"I frequently scolded her for that"— Lovely Runner's director Yoon Jong-ho reveals that he was unsatisfied with Kim Hye-yoon's visuals for the K-drama

On Saturday, June 1, the director of the recent hit K-drama series Lovely Runner, Yoon Jong-ho, sat for an interview with the Korean media outlet, EDaily Broadcast, alongside other crew members. During the conversation, he also commented on his take on the female lead of the series, Kim Hye-yoon, and her contribution.

While he complimented her acting style and stated that she was already reputed in the industry for the same, he was not quite satisfied with her visuals. He explained that "quality visuals" are required for the female lead of a romantic comedy and continued to add that Kim Hye-yoon needed to improve her visuals.

"Because the viewers had to be convinced that Sun Jae fell in love with Sol at first sight. I wanted to bring out the peak of Kim Hye Yoon's beauty. I frequently scolded her for that. To an actress whose strength is her acting skills, I requested that she work on her visuals," he said.

Since the plot revolved around the male lead falling in love with the female lead at first sight, he emphasized the importance of visuals for the actress. He concluded by stating that by the end of the series, the actress was able to achieve the result that the director, Yoon Jong-ho, wanted.

Lovely Runner's director Yoon Jong-ho reportedly requested the female lead actress, Kim Hye-yoon, to work on her visuals

Lovely Runner is a recent K-drama series released by tvN, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The show immediately began to garner a lot of attention for its storyline and the chemistry between the actors. Following a roller coaster of emotions for the viewers, the show finally came to an end.

To wrap up things, an interview with the Lovely Runner's crew, including the director, writers, etc., was conducted by EDaily Broadcast. During the same time, the director, Yoon Jong-ho, commented on and revealed several things about the show. He complimented the two actors and stated that they did a great job at perfectly executing the emotions of the characters.

However, when it came to Kim Hye-yoon, he had one thing to share about her visuals. He started by saying why he felt that visuals, especially for Lovely Runner, were important.

"The story called for the actors to use different tones to match their ages. It required a detailed strategy. The high school versions of Sun Jae and Sol spoke in tones slightly higher than Sun Jae and Sol in their twenties and thirties. Both Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon worked hard to change their tones," he said.

"The cast and the production crew worked together to pay attention to even the details that you cannot see with your eyes. Actress Kim Hye Yoon already had a reputation for her quality acting skills. But when it came to the role of Im Sol, not only did her emotions fluctuate rapidly, but the role was not something that one could pull off purely with quality acting," he continued.

He concluded by stating that he was finally able to achieve what he wanted from the actress:

"As the female lead of a romantic comedy, the character had to have quality visuals. Kim Hye Yoon heeded my word and began to focus on improving her visuals, like receiving 'camera massages'. When we first started the project, she felt like a daughter, but by the end, she had a more womanly aura. I was proud of her efforts."

However, fans were not happy with the Lovely Runner director's comment, as they felt that it was disrespectful towards the actress.