“The most beautiful ending ever” — The Lovely Runner fans emotional over Im-sol and Ryu Sun-jae’s wedding sequence

The Lovely Runner series has finally reached its happy ending in the form of a supposed wedding, and fans couldn’t be happier. The series concluded with its last episode airing on May 28, 2024, featuring the much-anticipated wedding scene of Ryu Sun-Jae and Im-sol. This scene marked a milestone in both actors’ careers too, as it was their first-ever onscreen wedding.

However, the wedding doesn’t actually happen in real life but in the imagination of both people involved. Sun-Jae proposes to Im-sol under the classic cherry blossom tree, where their iconic romantic scene unfolded in episode 11. After watching the wedding scene, several fans reacted on social media to express their delight. One X user reacting to the scene wrote:

"i can't stop watching this wedding scene i am so inlove with them.... i super love the ending!!! this is the most beautiful ending ever ANDDDD lovely runner best drama of this year"

The wedding scene serves as a visual representation of what their future might entail following the proposal. However, along with the wedding scene, the series creators even offered a lot of photos from the supposed wedding event of the two stars, which has left fans even more smitten.

Several fans expressed their joy over this wedding sequence on X:

"The most beautiful wedding i've ever seen in kdrama world. congratulations, our sol and sunjae, our new favorite married couple!," one fan wrote.

"I can't be more thankful to lovely runner screenwriter and PD for letting us see hyeyoon & wooseok in wedding dress & tuxedo, also for making the whole 16th ep as a real romcom, like, YES THIS IS WHAT WE NEED," another commented.

"Beautiful wedding, happy ending," a fan said.

"Soljae wedding happening. We waited for it so long," another fan commented.

Some other overwhelmed fans also expressed themselves,

""It’s just a wedding why are you crying?" The wedding:..." an emotional fan reacted.

"A WEDDING OH MY GOD, WE REALLY WITNESSED THEIR JOURNEY TILL THE END," a fan commented.

"They look so pretty in those wedding dresses I am bawling my eyes out I am so so happy for them my beloveds you two deserve it," one fan wrote.

Sun-jae and Im-sol get a beautiful happy ending in The Lovely Runner

On May 28, 2024, after waiting for 15 long episodes, fans of The Lovely Runner were finally treated to the long-awaited nuptials of their beloved couple, "Soljae." Throughout the series, fans have been waiting for the final episode to see what kind of ending their couple gets. However, they are in great delight after receiving the best possible end to the series they hold dear.

For The Lovely Runner fans attending the streaming party of this final episode, the series even distributed imitation wedding cards in the form of freebies.

"We are getting married on a beautiful day. Ryu Sunjae & Im Sol 2024.05.28"

As tvN released a bunch of photos too, fans couldn’t stop looking and admiring their beloved The Lovely Runner couple.

Fans were quick to notice another thing: the details on Im-sol's wedding dress. Her dress and veil featured minute embroidery of the cherry blossom petals. This signified the start of their relationship and also their iconic proposal, where Sun-jae proposed to her during spring while they were catching the petals, which signifies the accomplishment of someone's first love.

The Lovely Runner successfully aired from April 8 to May 28, 2024, garnering exceptional ratings on every platform. On Google, the series boasts an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5, signifying the positive impact of its story on the audience. According to Nielsen Korea, The Lovely Runner gained an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3%, surpassing its previous record of 4.8% the week before.