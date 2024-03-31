BTS’ J-Hope reported to have paid in full for the events at the ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1’ U.S. listening party

BTS member Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope, digitally released his second solo album, Hope ON THE STREET Vol. 1, on March 29, 2024. The album consists of six songs, which are original soundtracks from his second documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET. Furthermore, the limited docuseries has only six episodes and is filmed in various cities across the world, such as Seoul, Osaka, New York, etc.

On the occasion of its global release, the artist's management company, BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels), operated under the HYBE Corporation, held a listening party on Stationhead on March 29. On the same day, another listening party was held in the United States where J-Hope's fans could gather, listen to his new album, and party.

Reportedly, the South Korean artist and BTS sensation paid in full for the event hosted in the United States. An X user (@j94shope) mentioned:

"ARMY at the HOTS parties have been told that Hobi paid for the events!! He really paid for ARMY to have fun and dance and just enjoy music."

BTS' J-Hope reportedly paid for all the drinks to be provided free to the ARMYs attending the listening party

An X user (@cyb3rpunkt) shared that fans were provided with free non-alcoholic drinks at the HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 listening party held in the United States. The list of non-alcoholic cocktails consisted of "ON THE STREET," which was made of pineapple ginger mule and edible gold glitter, and "I WONDER," which was a unique concoction of ceremonial matcha, yuzu, and lemon.

In addition to "LOCK/UNLOCK," which was made from jujube fruit and Omija-cha shot, the last drink on the menu was "NEURON," which was a beautiful concoction of green plum, lychee, and green tea spritz. It is important to note that all the cocktail drinks were named after the tracks from his second solo album.

The X user @cyb3rpunkt wrote:

"There was a full liquor bar at the NYC release party, but these are the yummy drinks Hobi gave us for free. I had several of the OTS drink. I wonder if he selected these himself."

All the drinks and food were fully paid for by J-Hope, even though the musician has been serving in the South Korean military since April 2023. Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC arranged a HOPE ON THE STREETS pop-up store in Seoul for the artist's beloved fans. On March 31, 2024, the Jack in the Box rapper-songwriter shared pictures of the pop-up store on his Instagram story, which pleased his fans.

The release of the artist's second solo album held extreme significance since all the six tracks were background scores for his docu-series. His new documentary project is a series instead of a film like his first one J-Hope In the Box which was released on February 17, 2023.

HOPE ON THE STREET follows the journey of Jung Ho-seok of Gwangju, who was a dance fanatic and became a prodigy after he was spotted by the dance group Neuron Crew. The album also features the song NEURON as an ode to his first dance group, which holds a significant place and importance in his life. After that, Jung Ho-seok gave auditions for BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation) and debuted as a rapper for BTS.

In six installments, J-Hope delves into his beginnings as a street dancer with Boogaloo Kin, his former coach and champion dancer. The docu-series has released two episodes so far, which followed the BTS powerhouse in Osaka as he met various dancers, performed on the streets, literally, and dove deep into his past as a dancer.

Earlier, the BTS rapper's first documentary tracked the global music phenomenon as he prepared to release Jack in the Box—his debut solo album—at every stage of the process. Throughout the documentary, viewers were treated to a first-hand glimpse at the artistic difficulties encountered while preparing the album, as well as front-row seats to J-Hope's 2022 Lollapalooza appearance and the record's listening party.

J-Hope In the Box is available on Disney Plus for global streaming, while HOPE ON THE STREET is available on Prime Video and TVING.