“Truly insanely talented”: Fans react to BTS Jungkook’s featured appearance, recording ‘I Wonder,’ in J-Hope’s HOTS docuseries episode 2

BTS member Jungkook has had a busy year in 2023 due to the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, its promotion, and many more. However, one of his many activities was collaborating with his bandmate J-Hope. HYBE Labels released a new docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, on March 28, 2024. The first episode featured J-Hope's song I Wonder featuring Jungkook of BTS.

On March 29, the second episode was released, showing clips of Jungkook recording the track with J-Hope. The clip delighted his fan base immensely as BTS ARMY flooded X (formerly Twitter) by lauding the BTS maknae for helping out his bandmate despite having the busiest year in his career.

HOPE ON THE STREET episode 2 shines light upon BTS' Jungkook's love for his bandmates

The docuseries chronicles J-Hope's journey over a decade from being a dancer in Neuron Crew to being a BTS member and being the first K-pop soloist to headline the Lollapalooza 2022. Jungkook was also preparing for the debut of his solo album GOLDEN, its promotion, Calvin Klein endorsements, worldwide interviews and shows, and more.

Regardless of running a tight ship, the 26-year-old musician found time to collaborate with J-Hope for one of his docuseries tracks. This is not the only time the BTS maknae has lent a hand to his member. Before FACE was released on March 24, 2023, the hidden track Letter by Jimin also featured Jungkook's voice.

Furthermore, during the promotion of BTS' Taehyung's debut solo album, the artist revealed that he recorded the guidebook at Jungkook's house. Taehyung's solo album LAYOVER was released on September 8, 2023. However, what won fans over was the BTS maknae's unconditional love for his bandmates.

In addition, during BTS' Suga's appearance at IU's talk show IU's Palette, the BTS rapper shared that he got Jungkook to originally record the demo guide for the song People Pt.2. The song is from Suga's debut solo album D-DAY and features IU. It was released on April 7, 2023, as a pre-release track from the solo album.

HOPE ON THE STREET debut episode is available to view on Prime Video. The show made its worldwide premiere at 11 am ET. New episodes will be released every week, and each one will be paired with a song from J-Hope's second solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, released on March 29, 2024.

The album consists of six tracks, which are used as original soundtracks (OST) for the six episodes of the docuseries. Each song is attached to an episode and underscores the story behind it and J-Hope's journey.

The six-part series shows J-Hope traveling through New York, Paris, Osaka, Seoul, and J-hope's birthplace of Gwangju, South Korea. It showcases the K-pop star's passion for dance and explores the art form in several locations worldwide. It also highlights the artist's intention to bring his authentic self as Jung Hoseok in front of the world, who has known him as J-Hope of BTS for over a decade.

J-Hope of BTS has been serving in the South Korean military since April 18, 2023, and will return in October 2024.

BTS is expected to make a group comeback in 2025 when all the members return from their mandatory military enlistment.