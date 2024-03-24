BIGHIT MUSIC releases BTS J-Hope’s interview video before his upcoming docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’

BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels) released the interview video of BTS J-Hope's interview video on March 24, 2024. The video marks an important segment of the South Korean musician's upcoming docuseries released on 28 March 2024.

The HYBE-produced documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET, starring BTS member J-Hope, will be accessible on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally, beginning on Thursday, March 28.

A six-part documentary series will chronicle the narrative of the BTS idol and his passion for dancing as he embarks on a new adventure and returns to his dance origins twelve years after making his debut. The BTS superstar travels the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju with his former instructor, popping champion Boogaloo Kin, and encountering inspirational street dancers along the way.

Expand Tweet

HOPE ON THE STREET promises to unravel Jung Ho-seok's life before debuting as BTS's J-Hope

J-Hope enlisted in the South Korean military in April 2023, however, the artist is set to digitally release his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 consisting of six versatile tracks in collaboration with BTS's Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, J.Cole, and more. The artist will also release a six-part docuseries via his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

The significant thing about the upcoming release is the artist introducing Neuron Crew—the dance group he was a part of before joining BigHit Entertainment. Neuron Crew is the beginning of Jung Ho-seok's dream as a dancer and which the BTS superstar revisits after 11 years.

The artist stated previously in a pre-recorded clip that he is intent on showing his roots and true self as a freestyle dancer to his fans which they have never seen before.

On July 15, 2022, the Arson rapper-songwriter previously released Jack in the Box, his debut solo album. With the release of his album, the BTS sensation revealed a new aspect of his artistic personality to fans. Due to his widespread influence, the album debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200.

In the latest interview release, the BTS rapper stated that his upcoming docuseries will help his fans understand and see the real Jung Ho-seok of BTS who had been under the light of J-Hope. He said,

"Hope On The Street – my roots, the most important part of my life. Throughout my work and throughout my life – the most important thing to me was dance, and this documentary is about those stories. I think you’ll be able to get to know j-hope better through this documentary.”

Expand Tweet

The BTS idol debuted as a solo performer in the United States at Lollapalooza 2022, trailed by Jack in the Box. The singer-songwriter made history by being the first South Korean artist to play the main stage at a significant music festival in the United States in front of 100K spectators.

HOPE ON THE STREET shares the same moniker as J-Hope's 2023 single On The Street which featured J.Cole. The song, which is a lofi hip hop music, was written by J-Hope, Cole, and Pdogg, who also produced it. The song was also considered an ode to his relationship with his fandom, ARMY, and his last message to them before he embarked on a whole new journey to serve his nation.