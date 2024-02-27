Who is the Neuron Crew? Exploring the members and more as J-Hope is set to release album title track named ‘Neuron’

BTS megastar Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, is set to release his second solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, on March 29, 2024 (KST). The album contains six tracks, reportedly showcasing the BTS artist's humble beginning to becoming a global rockstar.

One of those six tracks is titled NEURON, which shares the same moniker as the underground dance crew he was a part of during middle school. J-Hope established himself in the local dance scene in middle school when he joined NEURON, a Gwangju dance team.

A fan (@armybtstudy_twt) on X shared an old picture of the rapper-songwriter with the NEURON crew on February 26, 2024. The post mentioned how the BTS idol was the group's youngest member, and his dancing skills and reputation spread across this community. @armybtstudy_twt tweeted that J-Hope was already considered a "dance genius" long before he debuted with BTS.

Expand Tweet

NEURON Crew: BTS J-Hope's original roots that strengthened his foundation

The underground dance group from Gwangju, NEURON Crew, was also featured in J-Hope's solo single Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G. The group recently wished the musician a "Happy Birthday" with a post on February 16, 2024.

Later, they posted a dance video on YouTube on J-Hope's birthday on February 18 as an ode to their old friend and one of the country's most revered artists. Meanwhile, on February 27, 2024, HYBE released a highlight medley of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on its official YouTube channel, with NEURON in bold on an orange wall.

Currently, NEURON Crew consists of versatile dancers like DEAK2, Song Won-hee (STYX), Lee Chang-ju, Seong Jun, Park Min-seok, Guk Chae-eun, Park Han-sol, MISHKA KINGZ, DXNG WXX, Lee Hwa-young, Park Si-yeon, Kim Jin-young, Kang So-hee, Kim Ha-min, Choi Jun-gin, and AD BOMB. These are the same performers who filmed for the artist's 30th birthday video, which was uploaded on NEURON's official YouTube channel.

J-hope's lifetime commitment to dancing was demonstrated by fresh information about his pre-debut days that the media outlet The Fact disclosed on October 6, 2019. The rapper-songwriter realized his love for dance in the fourth grade and knocked on the door of a Gwangju dance academy. He was the youngest student undergoing training there at the time.

His six years of attendance at Joy Dance Academy on Geumnam-ro Street were from the age of ten to sixteen. Geumnam-ro was also referenced in Chicken Noodle Soup by the BTS rapper, which further displays how his past still breathes inside him. Later, he joined the NEURON crew and was known as a dance prodigy.

On February 21, 2024, the dance group shared a clip on its Instagram handle that showcased the BTS rapper performing a freestyle segment 12 years ago. Several BTS ARMY took note of the clip and shared it on X as they pondered over the deep relationship between J-Hope and the dance crew.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, in 2019, The Fact reported that the rapper's dance school claimed that after being addicted to dancing, he would often practice till two in the morning. Instead of finishing his rehearsals early, J-Hope would spend the night at a friend's house as he would often miss the last bus to his home at night due to dance rehearsals.

The BTS member will also release a six-episode docu-series encapsulating his journey

Meanwhile, the rapper-songwriter will also release a docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET, alongside his mini-album. The docu-series will have six episodes and will encapsulate Jung Hoseok's journey from Gwangju's NEURON to being BTS and HYBE's J-Hope. It will air the first episode on March 28, KST, on Prime Video.

The docu-series will also take viewers on an enticing journey throughout Seoul, Osaka, New York, and more as the BTS idol meets and greets several dancers worldwide and dances with them "on the street." The upcoming documentary will also feature NEURON and showcase the home turf of Jung Hoseok.

The album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 will be released globally on March 29 at 1 pm KST. The docu-series will air its first two episodes on March 28 and 29 at 12 am KST on Prime Video and TVING.