Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM recently took to Weverse to engage with fans, and amidst the interaction, she shared exciting details about her upcoming collaboration with BTS member J-Hope.

The track, titled i don't know, is set to be released on March 29, 2024. During the live session, Yunjin expressed her anticipation for the new song, referring to J-Hope as "Sunbae-nim" and exclaiming:

"Looking forward to new song with j-hope sunbae-nim!" Everyone, it's crazy. it's so good! really, please look forward to it a lot."

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the collaboration, with both the ARMY and FEARNOTs fandoms awaiting updates.

Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM anticipates collaboration with BTS J-hope

Known for her remarkable dancing skills, Yunjin shares a similar talent with J-Hope, sparking excitement among supporters for the synergy this collaboration promises.

J-Hope first announced this collaboration on February 27, 2024, when he unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, Hope on the Street Vol.1. The album, set to feature six songs, boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators.

The BTS idol will team up with Huh Yun-jin on i don't know, marking a significant moment for both artists and their respective fandoms.

Yunjin, a highly acclaimed K-pop idol, continues to achieve great success both with her group LE SSERAFIM and through solo projects like this collaboration.

Recently, LE SSERAFIM's vocalist and dancer collaborated with American singer MAX on the single STUPID IN LOVE, receiving immense praise from fans of both artists. Adding to her list of accomplishments, Huh Yunjin is scheduled to make an appearance on the popular American talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

As per the latest updates on March 10, The Kelly Clarkson Show's official website listed Yunjin and MAX as upcoming guests for the month, with their appearance scheduled for March 13.

More about Hope on the Street Vol.1

As J-Hope nears the final months of his mandatory military service, his album, Hope on the Street Vol.1 serves as a meaningful addition to his discography. The album promises to showcase J-Hope's musical prowess and depth through a diverse array of sounds and moods.

Collaborations with fellow BTS member Jung Kook, as well as renowned artists like Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, Gaeko, and Yoon Mi-rae, further enhance the album's appeal.

Here's the full tracklist for J-Hope's Hope on the Street Vol. 1:

"on the street" (Solo version) "i wonder…" (with BTS' Jungkook) "lock / unlock" (with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers) "i don't know" (with LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin) "what if…" (dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak) "NEURON" (with Gaeko and Yoon Mirae)

This mini-album follows the success of J-Hope's previous solo release, Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The excitement surrounding Hope on the Street Vol.1 extends beyond just the music. Accompanying the album is a six-part docuseries, also named Hope on the Street, offering fans a deeper insight into J-Hope's artistic roots and street dance background.

The docuseries is set to premiere on March 27 at 11 a.m. ET on Prime Video, adding another dimension to the album release.